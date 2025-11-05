DeSantis’ City of Oakland Park Places 450K Lien on Church for Feeding the Poor / Trial Nov. 17th

Church VS State

Oakland Park Places Lien on Church for Feeding the Poor, Fines Totaling Over $450,000

This type of move by a commission to try to force out a religious group is against the law. The Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress have both passed laws to protect churches who feed the poor.” — WSVN 7 Attorney Howard Finkelstein

OAKLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Saints Catholic Church in Oakland Park, Florida, faces a pivotal trial on November 17, 2025, after nearly a decade of code-enforcement fines totaling more than $450,000 and a lien being placed on the church. The church has continued to serve meals daily to hundreds of homeless individuals, veterans, and low-income residents and families, despite a city zoning change that prohibited such charitable activity on its property.About ten years ago, the City of Oakland Park amended its zoning code and informed All Saints Catholic Church that it could no longer feed the poor on church grounds. Since then, the city has fined the church $125 per day, placing a lien on the property as penalties accumulated.The case, identified as CASE NO: CACE 21-19546 (08), is being handled by attorney Peter Mavrick of the Mavrick Law Firm, 1620 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Suite 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.Father Robert Caudill (“Father Bob”), who leads the church, said: People don’t have compassion for the homeless. The homeless are people who need help. Where are these 200 people we feed each day going to eat if we’re forced to stop? It’s just heartbreaking. How has a city gotten away with doing this to a church when there are laws in place? It’s because we’re poor. God help us.”Former Broward County Public Defender and WSVN 7 News legal analyst Howard Finkelstein commented on his "Help Me Howard" segment: This type of move by a commission to try to force out a religious group is against the law. The Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress have both passed laws to protect churches who feed the poor, and by ignoring prior cases, Oakland Park could cost the taxpayers a lot of money if they don’t wipe out the fines.”Father Bob has also reached out to President Donald Trump via a video message seeking assistance to ensure the church’s federal rights to carry out charitable work are upheld. No reply has been received.Requests for comment has been sent to the Office of President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Justice, the Attorney General of Florida, and City of Oakland Park officials.A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office responded that they “would not be commenting on the matter at this time.”Kris Kosciusko, Executive Producer of Industry Insider Reports, confirmed that the story will be featured in an upcoming national episode produced by Digital Broadcast Media.“Yes, this story needs national attention. We will examine the broader legal and policy implications of zoning enforcement and its impact on charitable and faith-based organizations nationwide,” said Kosciusko.Oakland Park’s current city leadership includes Mayor Tim Lonergan, Vice Mayor Steven R. Arnst, City Manager David Herbert, Commissioner Aisha Gordon, Commissioner Letitia Newbold, and Commissioner Fitz Budhoo. Information on city officials and governance can be found on the official City of Oakland Park website at www.oaklandparkfl.gov The outcome of this case could influence not only the future of All Saints Catholic Church but also set a precedent for how local governments across the United States handle charitable programs operated by religious organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.