All Saints Catholic Church in Oakland Park faces $450K in fines for feeding 200 daily. Veterans, families, the homeless may lose their only daily meal.

OAKLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 35 years, All Saints Catholic Church in Oakland Park, Florida, has provided meals to over 200 people every day — including veterans, the homeless, and families in need.About ten years ago, the City of Oakland Park amended its zoning code and informed the church that it could no longer continue serving food from its property. Since then, the city has fined the church $125 per day, totaling over $450,000 in penalties.The case involving the fines is identified as CASE NO: CACE 21-19546 (08) and is being handled by Peter Mavrick of the Mavrick Law Firm, 1620 W Oakland Park Blvd #300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.Former Broward County Public Defender and WSVN 7 News legal analyst Howard Finkelstein commented: “ What the city is doing is illegal and could cost taxpayers a lot of money. The Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress have both passed laws to protect churches that feed the poor.”Father Bob, who leads All Saints Catholic Church, has reached out to President Donald Trump , asking for assistance to help resolve the issue and ensure the church can continue its charitable work within its federal right to do so. Requests for comment and assistance have also been sent to the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis and Oakland Park city officials. As of this release, no official responses have been received.Kris Kosciusko, Executive Producer of Industry Insider Reports, confirmed, "Yes, this story needs everyone's attention and will be featured in an upcoming national episode of Industry Insider Reports, produced by Digital Broadcast Media." The program will explore the broader legal and policy implications of zoning enforcement and its impact on charitable and faith-based organizations across the county.Oakland Park’s current leadership includes Mayor Tim Lonergan, Vice Mayor Steven R. Arnst, City Manager David Herbert, Commissioner Aisha Gordon, Commissioner Letitia Newbold, and Commissioner Fitz Budhoo. Information about the city’s elected officials is available on the official City of Oakland Park website at https://www.oaklandparkfl.gov The outcome of this case could affect not only the future of All Saints Catholic Church but also how local governments nationwide approach charitable programs operated by religious organizations.

