Industry Insider Reports Uncovers Persecution of Florida Church in Explosive Premiere

This isn’t just a local zoning issue — it’s a question of church vs state” — Kris Kosciusko, Executive Producer for Industry Insider Reports

OAKLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The debut episode of the upcoming television series Industry Insider Reports will focus on All Saints Catholic Mission, a nonprofit church based in Oakland Park, Florida, that has faced ongoing fines for a decade related to its charitable food distribution efforts.According to publicly available court documents (CASE NO: CACE 21-19546 (08), the City of Oakland Park has issued financial penalties to the church, citing zoning and municipal code compliance concerns. The church, which has served the community for over 35 years, provides meals and support services to local veterans, low-income residents, and individuals experiencing homelessness. The case is currently being handled by the Law Offices of Richard Rosenbaum, located at 315 SE 7th Street, Suite 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.As part of the episode, Industry Insider Reports will include interviews with representatives from All Saints Catholic Mission, officials, the community and legal professionals. The program will also feature commentary from attorney Howard Finkelstein, former public defender and legal analyst for WSVN 7 News. Finkelstein stated, “This type of move by a commission to try to force out a religious group is against the law. The Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress have both passed laws to protect churches who feed the poor.”The episode will explore the legal and regulatory frameworks involved and examine the broader conversation about how municipalities should balance community aid efforts with local and state laws.Requests for comment have also been made to the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis.The Industry Insider Reports TV series is produced by Digital Broadcast Media and is designed to provide in-depth coverage of industry-related topics, policies, people and business developments impacting businesses, people and communities.The episode is currently in production for national distribution.

