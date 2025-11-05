The Center for Community Engagement: 30 Years of Creating a More ...

Assistant Dean Molly Ayers is celebrating 30 years of the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) with immense gratitude and meaningful reflection. An alumna with over 20 years of experience in the field of community engagement in higher education, Ayers has witnessed the Center’s evolution firsthand.

In simple terms, Gonzaga’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) provides practical opportunities for all members of the community to serve the university’s mission. From Campus Kids youth programs centered on social-emotional learning, to the Campus Kitchens that address food insecurity, the CCE looks to promote positive societal change through a commitment to social justice and solidarity.

Molly Ayers, assistant dean of the Center for Community Engagement.

“Our programs offer such powerful ways of acting in the community,” Ayers says. “I always learn from our volunteers and their vision for our world.”

The Center’s scope has grown significantly since its inception — an important development when the goal is wide-reaching transformation. In 1995, 15 volunteers served 15 youth at Logan Elementary. Now, around 250 volunteers serve 600 youth across 10 locations. And since 2005, when Campus Kitchens was brought to campus, 540,000 meals have been provided to the community.

One student, Alexis Kuchi (’27), can’t imagine her experience without community engagement via Campus Kitchens. Her involvement exemplifies the spirit of connection and service that has defined the CCE for three decades.

“Campus Kitchens ended up being one of the deciding factors of me coming to Gonzaga because I wanted to be involved in a community where we actually want to help each other, and serve each other,” Kuchi recalls. “And now, as a team leader, I’m given more responsibility and choice in what we can do.”

Through initiatives such as Campus Kitchens, the CCE continues to bridge the gap between campus and community, empowering students like Kuchi to deepen their understanding of social justice and civic responsibility.

“If I wasn’t doing community service, I would not be out in the community,” Kuchi admits. “I would be in a university bubble, but I definitely prefer getting to interact with the community.”

Of course, another 30 years of progress will require even more adaptability, open-mindedness, and eager learning. With the help of students like Kuchi, staff, faculty, and the community, the CCE is prepared to serve an ever-changing world. The generous Scelfo family gift announced during the recent inauguration ceremony of President Katia Passerini will also support future initiatives, including food security efforts through Campus Kitchens.

“We will continue looking at where systems might need to be changed or challenged,” Ayers says. “Ultimately, it’s about continuing to work in ways that move our communities towards a more just world.”