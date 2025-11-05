No Borders for Climate Action: Connecting Youth Across Continents for a Greener Future

The debate was lively and engaging, touching on themes such as the urgency to scale up climate efforts, youth engagement, the responsibility of politicians to drive change, and the importance of individual action. Despite different views on how to better address the climate crisis, there was consensus that it’s happening and that efforts must be ramped up.

Imperfect action is better than no action

– Leilani Dulguerov, Associate Scientific Officer, WMO

The students, particularly appreciated being part of the dialogue (most of whom were below voting age), where their ideas and concerns were taken seriously by decision-makers and experts alike. They stressed that experiences like this are better and more meaningful than watching climate documentaries in class.

We believe that education must go beyond the classroom. We need to educate everyone, so everyone knows to protect the climate, especially those who may not have the necessary resources (…), and that’s what this Dialogue is about: learning, acting and working together.

– Julie Jensen and Leilani Bozinov, KSBG students

El evento No Borders for Climate Action fue más que un simple día de actividades. Fue una plataforma para el intercambio y la reflexión y, sobre todo, un canal para que los estudiantes suizos e internacionales interactuaran directamente con sus líderes sobre un tema que ya está marcando sus vidas y su futuro. Demostró que cuando la educación, el diálogo y la participación se unen, las fronteras entre las aulas y el cambio global comienzan a desaparecer.