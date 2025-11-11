Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Announces Participation for Holidays on Chocolate

First Annual Holiday Lighting Event to Feature Tree Lighting, Window Art Competition, and Christmas Cheer

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is proud to announce its participation in Holidays on Chocolate, a new Christmas lighting initiative that will illuminate Chocolate Avenue beginning Saturday, December 6th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.Businesses along Chocolate Avenue will be lighting up their storefronts to celebrate the holiday season and bring festive cheer to downtown Hershey for residents and visitors alike.Event Highlights:Courtyard Tree Lighting CeremonyHershey DTC will illuminate a spectacular 33-foot light tree located in the courtyard in front of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. The tree will be lit during the kickoff event on December 6th. Attendees can enjoy live music, complimentary hot chocolate, and kettle corn, while celebrating the start of the holiday season in the heart of Hershey.Community Window Art CompetitionLocal artists from Hershey High School Art Club, the Art Association of Hershey, and Milton Hershey School will transform business windows along Chocolate Avenue with festive chalk artwork. Community members can vote for their favorite window design via QR code, with winners announced following the voting period.Student ScholarshipsAs part of this new annual tradition, one student from each participating school will receive recognition and a small scholarship award. The Hershey Company is sponsoring the art supplies for the window decorations, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local youth and creativity."This holiday lights initiative has been created to bring holiday cheer and joy to downtown Hershey for our community and tourists alike," said a spokesperson for Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. "We're excited to establish this as an annual tradition that celebrates our local artists and brings our community together during the holiday season."The Holidays on Chocolate event marks the beginning of what organizers hope will become a beloved annual tradition in downtown Hershey, combining community connection, local artistry, and holiday spirit.For more information, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or contact us at freshmarkethershey@gmail.com.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareLocated in a restored 1930s post office building in downtown Hershey, PA, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace featuring 40+ local vendors. The market specializes in farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods, operating Thursday through Saturday with special monthly events. Located at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

