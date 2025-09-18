Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Vendors Offer Catering Services

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Local Food Vendors Bring Market Favorites to Your Next Gathering

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planning your next gathering? Several vendors at the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square offer catering services that bring their popular market specialties directly to your event.From handcrafted appetizers and fresh salads to artisan desserts and floral arrangements, these local vendors can help take the stress out of hosting while adding authentic local flavor to your celebration. Whether you're planning a casual get-together or a special occasion, these market vendors offer catering options to suit different styles and budgets.Market vendors offering catering services include:Owl Hill Provisions - Offers handmade savory spreads, dips, cheeses, and condiments that elevate any charcuterie board or appetizer table.Sweet T & Greens - Provides vibrant salads, wraps, and snack boxes perfect for picnic-style setups or lighter fare.I&E Craft Kitchen - I&E provides professional catering services for events of up to 200 people, accommodating most venues and offering customizable menus to meet any cuisine request.Massimo's Italian Bakery - Creates scratch-made pastas, antipasti trays, and Italian specialties for elegant events or comfort food gatherings.Chill Ice Creamery - Serves hand-scooped, locally made ice cream in classic and seasonal flavors, available in pints or catering coolers.Annie's Garden - Designs locally grown floral arrangements from bridal bouquets to backyard centerpieces.Taylor Chip - Bakes premium cookies to gooey perfection, available in catering trays and custom orders.MKT Tacos - From convenient box lunches to large-scale events, tailgates, and party packs, MKT Tacos offers flexible catering to fit any occasion. Our menus are fully customizable, whether you’re planning a corporate lunch, family celebration, or game-day gathering. We take pride in crafting fresh, flavorful options and can curate a catering menu that’s tailored to your needs.Just Juice - Just Juice PA’s cold pressed juice makes a healthy and fresh choice for your next meeting, party, or event! Custom sizes and labels available upon request to perfectly complement your theme. For all custom orders and catering/bulk inquiries, contact Carrie at justjuicepa@gmail.comFor more information, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or contact Lisa Shull at freshmarkethershey@gmail.com.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareLocated in a restored 1930s post office building in downtown Hershey, PA, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace featuring 40+ local vendors. The market specializes in farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods, operating Thursday through Saturday with special monthly events. Located at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

