Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Announces Two Upcoming Events: Breast Cancer Walk and Halloween Trick-or-Treating

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square announces two family-friendly events inviting the community to come together for both a cause and a celebration, including a Breast Cancer Awareness “Walk” and Halloween Trick-or-Treating in the heart of downtown Hershey.Breast Cancer Awareness EventIn honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square will host a flavorful twist on the classic walk, a Breast Cancer “Walk” on Friday, October 25, from 1–5 p.m. Guests can stroll through the market sampling bites and sips while receiving small gifts from local vendors.Each $30 ticket includes tastings from participating vendors and a welcome cocktail from Midstate Distillery, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Those who register by October 20 will also receive a goodie bag filled with local treats and exclusive offers.Participating Food Hall vendors include A&M Pizza, Chill Ice Creamery, Fans Cuisine, Grill and Gyro, I&E Craft Kitchen, MKT Tacos, Midstate Distillery, Owl Hill Provisions, Sweet T & Greens, and Zash Bao.Participating Farmer's Market vendors include Annie’s Garden, Bennett Run Mushroom Farm, Country Growers, Just Juice, Latimore Valley Farms, Lindenbrook Designs, Massimos Italian Bakery, Mediterranean Medley, Pikku Puru, S. Clyde Weaver, Seasons Olive Oil & Taproom, Shy Bear Brewery, Susquehanna Pearls, Uncle Leroy's, and Weaver Nut Sweets & Snacks.Trick-or-Treating at the Fresh MarketYoung ghouls and goblins are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the market on November 1st during regular Saturday hours (Food Hall: 9am–8pm, Farmer’s Market: 9am–4:30pm).The indoor event will feature participating vendors offering treats and surprises as costumed children explore the 25,000-square-foot historic building. Arrive early to enjoy trick-or-treating on both floors.These events continue the Fresh Market's tradition of hosting special celebrations that bring the community together while supporting local businesses and vendors.For more information, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or contact Lisa Shull at freshmarkethershey@gmail.com.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareLocated in a restored 1930s post office building in downtown Hershey, PA, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace featuring 40+ local vendors. The market specializes in farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods, operating Thursday through Saturday with special monthly events. Located at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

