Aqua Doctor Launches 'Season of Gratitude' Campaign to Give Back to Local Charities

EAST HANOVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aqua Doctor, the leading pool design, construction, and maintenance brand serving North and Central Jersey has launched its Season of Gratitude campaign supporting Halos for Angels.From November 3 through December 7, Aqua Doctor will donate $5 to Halos for Angels for every 5-star review received on Google or Facebook. Customers can amplify their impact by leaving reviews on both platforms, effectively doubling their contribution.“We know how important it is to stand by your community,” mentions Maria Keselman from Aqua Doctor. This initiative allows us to say thank you, not only to our loyal customers but to the broader community that makes what we do possible.“We’re honored to give back in partnership with Halos for Angels and grateful to every customer who takes a moment to leave a review,” Maria mentions.Leave a review for Aqua Doctor on Google: https://g.page/r/CX0maGLfkF0dEBM/review Leave a review for Aqua Doctor on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAquaDoctor/reviews/ The Season of Gratitude campaign reflects Aqua Doctor’s commitment to community engagement while highlighting the importance of small, local acts of kindness throughout the year. For more information, visit https://theaquadoctor.com/ to learn how your review can make a difference.

