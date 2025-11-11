PatchMaster Named a 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

Award-winning drywall repair franchise recognized for its strong support, culture, and opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs.

Veterans are natural franchise owners; they understand structure, teamwork, and the importance of following a proven process.” — Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise recognized for its professional and community-focused service, has been named one of the Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review (FBR) for 2025. The accolade highlights PatchMaster’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and active-duty service members in achieving success through business ownership.The Top Franchises for Veterans list is based on independent survey feedback from thousands of franchise owners across more than 400 leading brands. Franchisees evaluated their companies on leadership, training, core values, and overall satisfaction. PatchMaster stood out for its comprehensive training programs, hands-on corporate support, and strong veteran network within its growing system. Veterans make up a significant portion of PatchMaster’s ownership base, drawn to the franchise’s structured systems, team-oriented culture, and proven business model. With low startup costs, a quick ramp-up period, and a scalable framework, PatchMaster offers veterans an accessible path to business ownership and financial independence.“Veterans are natural franchise owners; they understand structure, teamwork, and the importance of following a proven process,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “We’re proud to provide a system that supports their success and to see so many of our veteran owners making a lasting impact in their local communities.”PatchMaster provides a Veterans Discount Program as part of its commitment to helping service members launch businesses of their own. The brand also actively promotes veteran recruitment and peer support among franchisees, building a network where military values of discipline, reliability, and integrity are celebrated daily.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and has expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

