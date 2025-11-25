Retired Army Veteran Launches PatchMaster Drywall Repair Business Serving La Crosse and Surrounding Areas

Tom Lexa, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster Driftless North

Family-owned franchise brings trusted, professional drywall repair to Western Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota.

Tom’s strong leadership, commitment to excellence, and genuine desire to help people are the exact qualities that define our franchise owners. ” — Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise in North America, announced today the opening of PatchMaster Driftless North, owned and operated by Tom and Jenni Lexa, proud residents and active community members.After serving 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and spending two decades in technology and cybersecurity across military, government, and corporate sectors, Tom Lexa was ready for a new mission, one grounded in helping people in his community.“Having moved around a lot, I saw how often small drywall repairs went undone because homeowners couldn’t find someone willing to take on the job,” said Lexa. “PatchMaster’s commitment to customer satisfaction and the incredible support from Corporate made it the perfect fit for me. This business allows me to help people tangibly, fixing something in their homes that’s often overlooked.”PatchMaster Driftless North will proudly serve homeowners, landlords, and businesses across Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, and Vernon Counties in Wisconsin, as well as parts of Houston and Winona Counties in Minnesota, including the communities of La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, Westby, Winona, Caledonia, and more.“We’re honored to welcome Tom and Jenni to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “Tom’s strong leadership, commitment to excellence, and genuine desire to help people are the exact qualities that define our franchise owners. We’re confident that PatchMaster Driftless North will deliver exceptional service and become a trusted local resource.”As a veteran-owned and family-operated business, PatchMaster Driftless North combines military precision, technology expertise, and a customer-first approach to deliver professional drywall repair with unmatched reliability.The Lexas plan to first focus on La Crosse, before expanding operations to Eau Claire, WI and Rochester, MN as the business grows.For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://patchmaster.com/driftless-north/ or contact Tom Lexa at (608) 351-0710.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

