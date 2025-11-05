Basswood Counsel Wins Integra International’s 2025 Firm of the Year Award
The Firm of the Year Award recognizes member firms that have demonstrated exceptional growth, strong member engagement, leadership involvement, and meaningful contributions to Integra’s global network.
“This recognition is a reflection of the shared commitment and collaboration of our entire team,” said Chris Klug. “At Basswood, we value community and collective growth. Being part of Integra allows us to strengthen our global network, deliver deeper cross-border insights to our clients, and continue building a culture of excellence, trust, and innovation.”
Basswood Counsel was selected for its outstanding participation in Integra’s international community—actively fostering collaboration, sharing professional insights, and supporting cross-border initiatives that align with the association’s mission. The firm’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening relationships across regions and enhancing opportunities for member firms to work together more effectively.
About Basswood Counsel
Basswood Counsel is a boutique U.S. law firm providing integrated legal and tax advisory services to businesses, funds, and individuals navigating complex domestic and cross-border issues. The firm’s practice areas include tax, corporate, securities, and estate planning, with a focus on innovation, integrity, and client-centered collaboration.
About Integra International
Integra International® is a global association of independent accounting, audit, tax, and business advisory firms dedicated to connecting professionals and fostering collaboration across borders. With members in over 75 countries, Integra provides a platform for knowledge exchange, professional development, and international business support.
