Basswood Counsel Releases Podcast Episode on U.S. Exit Tax and Covered Expatriates

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basswood Counsel is proud to announce the release of its latest podcast episode, “U.S. Exit Tax, Covered Expatriates, and Planning Ahead: A Legal and Tax Perspective,” now available on Spotify and other major platforms.In this timely episode, hosts Gina Lee and Christopher Klug discuss the implications of the U.S. Exit Tax for citizens and long-term green card holders contemplating expatriation. The conversation explores the criteria for “covered expatriate” status, mark-to-market tax regime, and key planning considerations to minimize unintended consequences.“As more individuals evaluate global mobility and citizenship choices, understanding the financial and legal implications of expatriation becomes essential,” said Gina Lee, Partner and Co-Founder at Basswood Counsel. “This episode helps demystify the complexities of the Exit Tax and offers forward-looking strategies for clients, advisors, and families navigating this decision.”The episode also touches on long-term U.S. tax obligations post-expatriation and the downstream effects on heirs, making it essential listening for international families and high-net-worth individuals.Listen to the podcast here: https://basswoodcounsel.com/under-the-basswood-tree-podcast/ For more insights on international tax planning strategies , estate planning, and cross-border issues, visit www.basswoodcounsel.com

