Basswood Counsel Examines the Impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) on Individuals and Businesses

a photo of Chris Klug, international tax attorney and Partner and Co-Founder of Basswood Counsel

Chris Klug, Partner and Co-Founder of Basswood Counsel

This bill may be beautiful in name, but its substance demands serious attention. From new deductions and wealth transfer rules, taxpayers and advisors alike need to stay ahead of the curve.”
— Christopher Klug
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basswood Counsel has published a new article unpacking the latest legislative developments in U.S. tax law with a focus on individuals. The article, “The One Big Beautiful Bill: What It Is and How It Affects Individuals,” analyzes key provisions of the OBBB that could significantly alter income tax, estate planning, and charitable giving strategies.

“This bill may be beautiful in name, but its substance demands serious attention,” said Christopher Klug, Partner, Co-Founder, and international tax planning attorney at Basswood Counsel. “From new deductions and wealth transfer rules, taxpayers and advisors alike need to stay ahead of the curve. Our goal is to help clients make informed decisions every time.”

This article marks the beginning of a focused content series from Basswood Counsel dedicated to breaking down the OBBB’s potential impact on families, founders, high-net-worth individuals, and businesses. In the coming weeks, readers can expect deep dives into its implications for corporations, trusts, and international investors.

Read the full article here: https://basswoodcounsel.com/one-big-beautiful-bill-impact-on-individuals/

Chris Klug
Basswood Counsel PLLC
email us here
