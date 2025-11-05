Recently featured by Forbes and nominated for “Innovator of the Year” by the Orange County Business Journal, Hema Dey has become a global voice for how artificial intelligence, creativity, and data can transform business growth.

Following Walmart’s global ChatGPT launch, Iffel International introduces its own AI-driven recommendation engine for small and midsize business e-commerce

AI is now the connective tissue between marketing and sales. What OpenAI and Walmart are doing for Big Box retail, we’re making accessible for everyday businesses. ” — Hema Dey, Founder and CEO of Iffel International

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International today announced advancements in AI-powered marketing and e-commerce, revealing that its in-house AI SEO Lab has been developing ChatGPT-based recommendation engines for clients, just as Walmart and OpenAI make worldwide headlines for bringing similar technology to retail.Under the leadership of Hema Dey, recognized by Forbes as a Top 5 AI Leader, Iffel International has been quietly pioneering conversational AI systems that transform how businesses convert customers online.By teaching ChatGPT to act as a customized recommendation engine, Iffel’s AI SEO Lab enables small and midsize companies to offer the same level of intelligent, personalized engagement once reserved for enterprise retailers. In fact, the advent of AI ecommerce levels the playing field because almost any online retailer can create a customized shopping experience on ChatGPT with an intelligent chatbot that acts like a personal concierge —once found only at the most exclusive high-end retailers, now available for B2C and B2B shops and marketplaces as well.“AI is now the connective tissue between marketing and sales,” said Hema Dey, Founder and CEO of Iffel International. “What OpenAI and Walmart are doing for Big Box retail, we’re making accessible for everyday businesses. Our approach turns ChatGPT into a digital sales assistant that listens, learns, and recommends in real time.”Built on Iffel’s proprietary SEO2Sales™ methodology, the framework combines search intent data, customer behavior, and AI conversation modeling to guide users from curiosity to conversion. Instead of static web pages, businesses can now deploy intelligent chat experiences that recommend products, services, or next steps based on user dialogue and tone.For example, at Natural Healing Center , Iffel programmed ChatGPT to analyze consumer input around wellness goals, experiences, and preferences. The system now generates personalized supplement and service recommendations that align with FDA compliance and drive measurable e-commerce conversions.For Metrex Valve , Iffel developed a digital shop for commercial HVAC technicians, engineers, and contractors to purchase spare parts with ease—addressing a critical need as service providers navigate supply chain disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs and other procurement challenges.This evolution marks a milestone for the agency, which has long been at the intersection of technology and marketing strategy. Through the Iffel AI SEO Lab, the firm is extending its expertise in data-driven growth, automation, and human-centered design to help business owners reimagine the customer journey.“We’ve entered the age of conversational commerce,” Dey added. “Businesses that learn to communicate through AI won’t just keep up with innovation, they’ll define it."According to Dey, this new phase of AI adoption also signals a radical shift toward transparency that will deepen buyer trust and accountability. She notes that brands can no longer hide behind keyword stuffing, manipulative advertising, or pay-to-play search results. Instead, AI opens the door to a more direct, authentic relationship between companies and the markets they serve.“This is the moment to experiment, learn, and lead,” she said. “The companies that embrace AI collaboration today will be the ones shaping tomorrow’s markets.”About Iffel InternationalIffel International is a martech strategy firm specializing in AI-driven growth. Founded by Hema Dey, recently named one of Forbes’ Top 5 AI Leaders Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Everyone, the firm combines advanced marketing technologies, neuroscience, and search optimization with fractional CMO services. Iffel helps companies scale from local visibility to national and international growth with its proven SEO2Sales™ methodology. Learn more at iffelinternational.com

