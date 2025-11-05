North Dakota Department of Commerce Opens Applications for Innovate ND Grant Program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced that applications are now open for the Innovate ND grant program. Entrepreneurs across the state are encouraged to apply by Nov. 26, 2025, to be considered for this round of funding and support.

Innovate ND offers North Dakota entrepreneurs hands-on education in the lean business model canvas, value proposition development and customer identification. The program is delivered through four regional entrepreneur centers staffed with certified business coaches who provide one-on-one guidance to help participants refine their business concepts and validate their markets.

In addition to personalized coaching, Innovate ND operates as a voucher-based reimbursement program, offering up to $50,000 in reimbursable expenses. The program is divided into two phases – each providing up to $25,000 in grant dollars – with participants given six months to complete each phase, for a maximum of 12 months total.

“The one-on-one business coaching, paired with grant dollars, is designed to address the customer identification and market validation phase for high-growth startups in North Dakota,” said Carla Valentine, program manager for Innovate ND. “We’re focused on supporting the development of innovative businesses with strong potential for Primary Sector Certification.”

Over the past two biennia, Innovate ND has supported more than 70 startups statewide, fostering innovation and entrepreneurial growth. The program anticipates accepting an additional 20 participants during the 2025–27 biennium.

For more information, application guidelines and program details, visit https://belegendary.link/InnovateND.