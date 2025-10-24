Angel Match Program Invests $460,000 in Ag Tech and Housing Startups in Q3

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that three companies have been approved for a total of $460,000 in investments through the North Dakota Development Fund Inc.’s Angel Match Program (AMP) during the third quarter of 2025.

AMP supports early-stage, high-growth North Dakota businesses by matching private angel investments with direct equity or convertible note funding. The program is managed by the Development Fund but operates independently from its traditional offerings.

“North Dakota entrepreneurs are harnessing innovation to solve real-world problems,” said Shayden Akason, Deputy Director of Economic Development and Finance and Head of Investments and Innovation at Commerce. “Programs like AMP provide capital to develop their solutions and strengthen our state’s economy.”

Q3 Investment Highlights:

FieldSys Inc. (Devils Lake) – $125,000

FieldSys is developing AgriPin, a mobile-first platform that helps farmers and ag professionals manage fieldwork, collaborate on tasks, and retain operational knowledge in one place.

FieldSys is developing AgriPin, a mobile-first platform that helps farmers and ag professionals manage fieldwork, collaborate on tasks, and retain operational knowledge in one place. Trilogy Networks Inc. (Fargo) – $250,000

Trilogy is building FarmGrid, a digital infrastructure platform that integrates AI, edge computing, and farm data to streamline operations and connect devices, applications, and users across the field.

Trilogy is building FarmGrid, a digital infrastructure platform that integrates AI, edge computing, and farm data to streamline operations and connect devices, applications, and users across the field. Zegacy Inc. (Fargo) – $85,000

Zegacy is launching a platform that simplifies rent-to-own housing by connecting renters with individual investors, offering a new path to homeownership.

Since launching in 2021, AMP has supported 19 North Dakota startups, helping them access the capital they need to grow and scale.

The North Dakota Development Fund, established in 1991, provides flexible financing tools to support new and expanding businesses across the state. In addition to AMP, the fund also oversees the Child Care Loan Program, which helps address critical workforce needs by supporting childcare providers.

For more information about the Angel Match Program or the Development Fund, visit: https://ndgov.link/AngelMatch.