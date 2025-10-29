Submit Release
North Dakota Tourism’s ‘Hello’ Campaign Wins MarCom Awards

North Dakota Tourism’s 2025 “Hello” campaign has earned top recognition from the prestigious MarCom Awards, receiving four honors that highlight the inviting spirit of the state’s people and places.

The MarCom Awards celebrate excellence in marketing and communication strategy, design and execution worldwide. Each year, roughly 7,000 entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

MarCom judges recognized the following North Dakota Tourism advertisements for their quality, creativity and resourcefulness:

  • Platinum Award – Denver Train Wrap
    Category: Ads | Bench/Shelter/Mass Transit
  • Platinum Award – Road Trip TV Spot
    Category: Creativity | Ad
  • Gold Award – Hunting TV Spot
    Category: Advertising/Marketing Video Ad
  • Honorable Mention – Fishing TV Spot
    Category: Video/Audio | Television Ad

“The ‘Hello’ campaign extends a genuine invitation to travelers to visit us in North Dakota,” said Sara Otte Coleman, director of North Dakota Tourism. “We are known as friendly and welcoming hosts, and this campaign celebrates that while highlighting our state’s vibrant landscapes and adventure-filled experiences.”

Created in partnership with Odney, a full-service advertising agency, the campaign received two platinum awards—the highest honor in the competition.

“From the start, this campaign has been about capturing the state’s natural beauty and letting the authentic voice of North Dakotans shine through,” said Natalie Bartelme, vice president of creative strategy at Odney. “We’re proud to share the state’s story through the people who live here, and we’re honored by this international recognition.”

For more information on the legendary destinations featured in the “Hello” campaign, visit https://www.ndtourism.com.

