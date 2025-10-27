Commerce to launch Rural Catalyst Grant to support quality of life and economic development in small communities

The North Dakota Department of Commerce will open applications for the Rural Catalyst Grant on Tuesday, Oct. 28. This new funding opportunity is designed to support quality of life improvements and economic development projects in rural communities across the state.

The reimbursable grant program will be available to political subdivisions, Tribal entities and Regional Councils serving communities with populations of 4,500 or fewer. At least half of the available funds will be awarded to communities with populations of 1,500 or fewer.

“The legislature approved a $2.5 million Catalyst Grant that rural communities can apply for to support quality of life, economic development and workforce development,” said Commerce Community Services Director Maria Effertz. “These grants are designed to help communities address their most pressing needs and create meaningful, lasting change.”

Eligible projects may focus on community and economic development, health and wellness, or the preservation or reopening of critical businesses such as rural grocery stores. Additional priorities include improving access to health care, essential services, education, housing and transportation. Projects must demonstrate collaboration among local organizations, businesses and government entities and present innovative solutions to rural challenges.

Applicants may request up to $500,000 in funding and must provide a one-to-one non-state-funded match, which may include public, private or nonprofit support, as well as in-kind contributions. Projects must be completed within 18 months of award, with all reimbursements submitted by June 30, 2027.

Applications for the first round will open Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. CDT through the online portal. The deadline for applying is Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at 5 p.m. CST. Award notifications will be sent by Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. A second round will start March 2, 2026, if funds remain.

For more information and to access the application portal once available, visit https://ndgov.link/RuralCatalystGrant.