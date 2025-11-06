Water and Sanitation reports slight rise in Gert Sibande dam levels

DWS in Mpumalanga calls for prudent water use despite marginal increases in water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation in Mpumalanga has noted the minimal increase in the Gert Sibande District, from last week’s 94.8% to 95.1% in the current week. This is as a weekly report on the state of dam levels was issued earlier this week, indicating that most dams within the District have recorded increases in water storage capacity.

According to the report, Jericho and Westoe are the only dams which recorded decreases in water levels, dropping from 89.1% to 88.6% and 62.8% to 61.7%, respectively.

On the upscale, Grootdraai Dam slightly increased from 93.0% to 93.1%, Nooitgedacht Dam from 93.4% to 93.9%, Vygeboom Dam from 97.3% to 97.4%, Morgenstond Dam from 100.0% to 100.2%, and Heyshope Dam from 100.0% to 100.8%.

The report also shows that the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province slightly increased from 92.6% to 92.7%. The Water Management Areas (WMAs) recorded mixed results, with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropping from 86.5% to 86.4%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA improved by increasing from 91.1% to 91.3%.

It was also a mixed basket in terms of water levels in the other two districts of the province, with Ehlanzeni slightly dropping from 83.4% to 83.3% and Nkangala remaining unchanged at last week’s 97.4%.

Despite the marginal increase in water levels across several reservoirs, the Department calls for prudent water use. Residents are further urged to prevent and report water leaks in their surroundings to local authorities.

DWS also encourages the public to practise rainwater harvesting and safely store rainwater for use at schools, households and industries to reduce the pressure on municipal water systems.

