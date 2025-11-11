Dr. Jatali Bellanton Expands Her Impact with ESSENCE GU and Paris Fashion Week

Championing the Intersection of Wealth, Innovation, and Culture on Global Stages

This is about empowerment, strategy, and creating global pathways for creatives to thrive. True financial freedom begins when we learn to turn our creativity into ownership and make a lasting legacy.” — Dr. Jatali, Founder of Brilliant Minds Unite & Kids Who Bank

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jatali Bellanton took the stage during two landmark events that spotlighted the business behind fashion and the power of economic inclusion: The Building for Wealth Today for Tomorrow Summit and the highly anticipated Beyond the Runway Experience, a new global platform redefining where creativity meets capital. Both events evolved into a powerful dialogue on ownership, wealth, and innovation, led in part by internationally renowned neuropsychologist, successful investor, entrepreneur, and financial strategist, Dr. Jatali.Beginning her journey in Chicago, Dr. Jatali took the stage at the GU Office Hours x Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Summit hosted by City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. The session, in partnership with ESSENCE GU, focused on guiding the next generation toward financial freedom, creative entrepreneurship, and equitable ownership. Dr. Jatali shared insights on the importance of cash and asset flow, shifting one’s mindset, and recognizing that “you are one idea away from becoming a multimillionaire.” Her message encouraged attendees to prioritize ownership, purpose, and strategic planning to achieve long-term success. The event drew a dynamic audience of Gen Z leaders, young professionals, and changemakers eager to build, invest, and sustain wealth in their own authentic way.Immediately following her Chicago appearance, Dr. Jatali traveled to Paris to participate in Paris Fashion Week, where she joined actress and model Eva Marcille for an inspiring conversation titled “Bridging Fashion, Finance & Culture.” The panel went beyond the runway and investment banking world, as both women shared how they are evolving in their respective journeys. Marcille spoke about her transition into entrepreneurship, while Dr. Jatali discussed her creative ventures that align with her mission of global empowerment. Together, they led a transformative discussion on the intersection of creativity, business, and purpose, offering real-world insight into what it takes to build sustainable success. The dialogue covered vital topics, including protecting intellectual property, turning “no’s” into wins, balancing motherhood and ambition, accessing global grants and artist-in-residency opportunities, perfecting one’s craft before claiming a seat at the table, cooperative investing, and building the right team.From New York to Chicago to Paris, Dr. Jatali continues to expand her influence on global platforms, advocating for economic empowerment and mental well-being through her signature initiative, Brilliant Minds Unite. Her presence at Paris Fashion Week underscores her commitment to bridging industries and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to approach wealth with intention and strategy.To learn more about Dr. Jatali and to schedule an interview, contact Isis Welch at isis@tenenicole.com or 646-964-7079.ABOUT DR. JATALI BELLANTON:Dr. Jatali is a Cape Verdean and Caribbean award-winning financial educator, successful investor, neuropsychologist, author, and founder of Brilliant Minds Unite, a global movement dedicated to bridging the gap between mental and financial health. Through her international initiatives, Dr. Jatali has implemented financial literacy and wellness programs in schools and communities across Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean, empowering youth and families to understand the psychology of money, build generational wealth, and develop sustainable business models. A sought-after global speaker and advisor, she has received numerous accolades for her work in economic empowerment and education reform. Her insights have been featured in Forbes, Black Enterprise, and ESSENCE, and her influence extends across media, policy, and entrepreneurship. Dr. Jatali continues to use her platform to create spaces that unite culture, creativity, and capital, helping people worldwide unlock their financial potential while nurturing mental clarity and purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.