Bergen Street IHOP 3rd Annual Community Dinner Celebrating Newark's West Ward

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IHOP Bergen Street, in partnership with Newark’s West Ward Councilman Dupre Kelly , proudly invites residents to the 3rd Annual Bergen Street IHOP Community Dinner, a complimentary evening of food, fellowship, and gratitude taking place on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at IHOP on 109 Bergen Street, Newark, NJ.Now in its third year, this cherished community tradition brings together families, neighbors, and local leaders to share a warm meal and celebrate the spirit of unity that defines the West Ward of Newark. The event continues IHOP Bergen’s ongoing commitment to serve as more than a restaurant, it is a gathering place for connection, comfort, and care.This year’s dinner carries an even deeper meaning. With changes to federal assistance programs, including reductions in SNAP and food stamp benefits, many Newark families are facing greater uncertainty about how they’ll put food on the table. The evening is a reminder that when times get harder, Newark’s heart gets stronger.Guests will enjoy a complimentary meal served by IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh , who took over the Bergen Street IHOP eight years ago, and the rest of her dedicated team, many of whom are long-time residents of the community. There will be uplifting music, family-friendly activities, and special appearances from local leaders who continue to invest in Newark’s future.Adenah extends her deep appreciation to the community and invites everyone to join her and Councilman Kelly for an evening that feeds the soul as much as it fills the plate. For her, the Bergen Street IHOP is a living testament to the strength of Black entrepreneurship and to the resilience of a community that never gives up on itself.“Every year when I look out across this dining room and see our neighbors, families, children, and elders all sharing a meal together, I’m reminded why I opened my doors in the first place.” — Adenah Bayoh, IHOP FranchiseeFor media inquiries, interviews, and media opportunities, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.ABOUT BERGEN STREET IHOPThe Bergen Street IHOP was initially opened on December 9, 1999. At its inception, it was the first black-owned franchise in New Jersey. Adenah Bayoh acquired the location almost 5 years ago, proudly continuing its tradition of black ownership. The establishment is known for its typical IHOP fare, including pancakes and burgers, but also hosts community events such as a recent senior discount night and game nights, and offers options to accommodate different dietary needs. The restaurant is conveniently located near the University Hospital and several other institutions.

