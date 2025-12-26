Airley Invitational Announces 2026 Team Lineup for South Florida’s Premier Jewish High School Basketball Tournament

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Binyamin Airley Invitational Announces 2026 Team Lineup and Public Relations Partnership for South Florida’s Premier Jewish High School Basketball TournamentThe Binyamin Airley Invitational, South Florida’s leading in-season boys varsity basketball tournament, today unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 participant list. It also announced a new partnership with RocketshipPR who will act as the tournament’s public relations agency.Hosted at Scheck Hillel Community School and the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center (MARJCC) on January 10–11, 2026, the Invitational brings together Jewish high schools and Yeshiva teams from across the region for a weekend of spirited competition, unity, and community service.2026 Participating Schools• Scheck Hillel Community School – N. Miami Beach, FL• Katz Yeshiva High School – Boca Raton, FL• Posnack School – Davie, FL• Jewish Culture High School – Ft. Lauderdale, FL• Ohr Hatorah Yeshiva High School – Hollywood, FL• RASG Hebrew Academy – Miami Beach, FL• Yeshiva Tiferes Torah – Boca Raton, FL• Landow Jewish Academy – Ft. Lauderdale, FL“We are thrilled to welcome these talented teams,” said Manuel Atzoci, Athletic Director at Scheck Hillel Community School. “It will be an exciting event showcasing Jewish athletes from across South Florida.”Named in memory of IDF Sgt. Binyamin Meir Airley, 21, who was killed in action while fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza on November 18, 2023, the tournament celebrates his courage, leadership, and enduring love for the Jewish people. His legacy continues to inspire student-athletes, families, and communities worldwide.“The Binyamin Airley Invitational isn’t just a basketball tournament — it’s a celebration of resilience, teamwork, and Jewish pride,” said Warren Cohn, CEO and Founder of RocketshipPR. “Each year, we see how sports can unite our community and inspire the next generation to lead with heart and purpose, just as Binyamin did. We are exciting to be a partner”The Invitational also supports Beit Binyamin , a center in Safed, Israel, established in Binyamin’s memory. Beit Binyamin offers therapeutic retreats, volunteer opportunities, and spiritual-healing programs for IDF soldiers, bereaved families, and others impacted by war.“At Beit Binyamin, we believe that from pain we can craft purpose, from loss we can build meaning, and from service we can rediscover hope,” said Jennifer Airley, founder and mother of Binyamin. “Every soldier and every family who walks through our doors is a hero — and we are honored to offer a place where hearts, spirits, and souls can heal and reconnect.”In addition to the 12-game tournament, student-athletes will join a community service project in partnership with Chai Lifeline Southeast, hosting children and their siblings for a basketball clinic and arts-and-crafts session.Media Inquiries:Warren CohnSponsorships:📧 info@airleyinvitational.com | ☎️ 954-646-4346📸 Instagram: @airleyinvitational

