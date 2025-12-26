NCSY Southern Announces New Partnership with Tessa Veksler as National Ambassador for the JSU FACTS Initiative

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NCSY Southern is proud to announce a new partnership with Tessa Veksler , a nationally recognized Jewish student leader and advocate, who will serve as a key ambassador and partner for the Jewish Student Union (JSU) FACTS Initiative, including presenting at 4 regional summits in 2026.The JSU FACTS Initiative FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM THROUGH COMMUNITY, TRUTH & STRENGTH is a recently established NCSY and JSU program that empowers Jewish high school students in public schools to respond confidently and effectively to antisemitism. JSU FACTS provides students with factual education, leadership training, legal awareness, and media literacy, enabling them to stand up for themselves, support Israel, and strengthen Jewish pride on campus.Through college campus road trips, meeting with Jewish partner organizations on college campuses to prepare teens for jewish life post high school, a partnership with OpenDor Media to create a curriculum specifically related to combatting antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric, and JSU FACTS Education Summits, teens are equipped with the tools necessary to effectively stand up to antisemitism and hate. Workshops, real-life case studies, mentorship, and storytelling help students not just to react to antisemitism, but to lead with clarity, courage, and confidence.Tessa Veksler is uniquely positioned to represent this mission. A former JSU student herself, Veksler went on to become president of her college student government, where she navigated antisemitism firsthand while defending Jewish students in public, media, and institutional settings. Her journey reflects the very outcomes JSU FACTS is designed to achieve.Rabbi Mark Rose, Executive Director of NCSY Southern, emphasized the significance of the partnership:“When we think about combating antisemitism and cultivating authentic Jewish leadership on campus, Tessa Veksler immediately comes to mind. She is exactly what the JSU FACTS Initiative represents — a courageous student armed with knowledge, confidence, and pride in her Jewish identity. We are thrilled to partner with Tessa and to have her help amplify the impact of JSU FACTS for Jewish students throughout the Southern Region and beyond.”Tessa Veksler spoke about why the partnership feels personal and powerful:“This partnership feels incredibly natural to me because JSU is where my journey began. I was a JSU student, and it gave me the foundation and confidence to lead as a proud Jew later on. I’m honored to partner with NCSY Southern to share these stories with students, to help them feel empowered, and to show them that they can stand strong — whether that’s in the media, in legal settings, or on their own campuses. Jewish students deserve to know they are supported, capable, and never alone.”At a time when antisemitism is increasingly visible in schools and public discourse, NCSY Southern remains committed to ensuring Jewish teens are prepared, supported, and proud. This partnership strengthens the reach of the JSU FACTS Initiative and brings a powerful, authentic student voice to the forefront of Jewish education and leadership.About NCSY SouthernNCSY Southern is a regional branch of NCSY, the international Jewish youth movement dedicated to inspiring and empowering the next generation of Jewish leaders. Through Jewish Student Unions in public schools, leadership development, and experiential Jewish education, NCSY Southern supports thousands of teens across Florida and the Southeast.About Jewish Student Union (JSU)The Jewish Student Union (JSU) is a nationwide network of Jewish clubs in public high schools, providing a welcoming space for students to explore Jewish identity, Israel education, leadership, and community.Media Contact:Warren H. Cohn 917-796-7463 or Warren@RocketshipPR.com

