Anthology's Fix Your Content Day to Empower Faculty and Advance Digital Accessibility Ahead of ADA Title II Deadlines

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology today announced the launch of its sixth annual Fix Your Content Day, a 24-hour, worldwide competition that challenges colleges and universities to improve the accessibility of their digital course content. During the event, instructors and staff rally together to make as many accessibility fixes as possible in their learning management system using AnthologyAlly, helping foster more inclusive learning environments for all students.This year’s event takes on even greater importance as higher education institutions in the United States prepare for upcoming Title II requirements mandating accessible digital content.“Creating accessible content is a commitment to student success,” said Dr. Amy Lomellini, Director of Accessibility at Anthology. “Fix Your Content Day is an opportunity for institutions to reaffirm that commitment, take measurable action, and empower faculty and staff to make accessibility a daily habit rather than a once-a-year event.”The event follows new research from Anthology’s 2025 Faculty Survey , which revealed persistent accessibility knowledge gaps across higher education faculty in the United States. While 76% of instructors agree that accessible content improves student outcomes, only 22% of faculty reported they consistently consider accessibility when designing course materials.“These findings send a clear message: Faculty care deeply about accessibility but need the time, training, and tools to make it part of their everyday workflow,” added Dr. Lomellini. “Fix Your Content Day not only celebrates progress but helps bridge the gap between intent and action.”With the upcoming ADA Title II updates, the 2025 challenge offers institutions a timely opportunity to:- Audit and improve their existing digital course materials.- Engage faculty and staff in hands-on accessibility training.- Demonstrate leadership in creating equitable learning environments that extend well into the future.Event Details:What: Fix Your Content Day is a 24-hour global competition that encourages institutions, instructors, and staff to enhance the accessibility of their digital course content. Using Ally, participants race against the clock to make as many quality accessibility improvements as possible, setting a lasting precedent for inclusive digital learning design.How: Ally dynamically enhances digital content on any learning management system (LMS) and public-facing website, helping institutions and organizations identify and overcome accessibility barriers to create a more inclusive learning experience for all.Who: Anthology invites all higher education institutions that use Ally to participate in the global event.When: Tuesday, November 18, 2025Where: Join the 24-hour global competition to make digital learning more inclusive. Register now ###About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s flagship SaaS products and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together™, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple, and intelligent to help customers redefine what’s possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com

