Anthology Named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Learning Management Systems in Higher Education

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology, a leading software as a service (“SaaS”) educational technology provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: North America Cloud-Enabled and SaaS Learning Management Systems in Higher Education 2025 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US52986125, October 2025). Anthology helps institutions deliver learning experiences that drive measurable impact through its modern learning management system (LMS), Blackboard “Universities seeking a comprehensive, secure, and innovative LMS will find that Blackboard offers a strong balance of usability and value,” said Matthew Leger, Senior Research Manager, IDC Worldwide Education Digital Strategies. “Its emphasis on AI, accessibility, and customer collaboration—supported by rapid implementation and comprehensive support—positions the platform well to meet the evolving needs of higher education institutions.”According to the report, “Customers highlight that Blackboard's AI has saved instructional designers and faculty significant time while improving content quality. Anthology continues to add new capabilities that customers note have helped streamline teaching, enhance learner engagement, and improve student outcomes — with many of these features being rolled into their existing subscriptions at no additional cost.”“Customers continue to choose Blackboard with confidence—even in highly competitive evaluations—because they see their voices and needs reflected in the product,” said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. “By listening to our community, investing in innovation and usability, and delivering real value, we are uniquely positioned to support institutions today and into the future.”Anthology’s approach to innovation centers on co-development with institutions. Through initiatives such as the Anthology Idea Exchange and regular customer listening sessions, the company works directly with educators and administrators to shape platform capabilities in line with real institutional needs. Blackboard’s AI-powered tools for course creation, grading assistance, and content improvement reflect close collaboration with educators and are developed in alignment with Anthology’s Trustworthy AI Approach ###About IDC MarketScape:IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s flagship SaaS products and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together™, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple, and intelligent to help customers redefine what’s possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com

