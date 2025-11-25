Anthology Announces Winners and Record-Breaking Results of the 2025 Fix Your Content Day ahead of ADA Title II Mandates

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology today announced the winners of its sixth annual Fix Your Content Day, celebrating a record-breaking year of global participation and accessibility improvements. The 24-hour competition challenges colleges and universities worldwide to strengthen the accessibility of their digital course content using Anthology® Ally , helping to create more inclusive learning environments for all students.Fix Your Content Day 2025 delivered the strongest performance in the program’s history, underscoring the sector’s growing commitment to digital accessibility around the world and the efforts of U.S. institutions as they prepare for the upcoming ADA Title II requirements mandating accessible digital content.- Participants completed 150,747 accessibility fixes, up from 41,749 last year — a 261% increase, marking the largest volume of improvements since the event began.- 111 institutions participated, more than doubling 2024’s total of 55 — a 102% year-over-year increase.“The number of fixes achieved is truly remarkable, and every one of those improvements represents meaningful progress toward accessible, inclusive education,” said Dr. Amy Lomellini, Director of Accessibility at Anthology. “The collective effort from institutions across the globe has been nothing short of inspiring and shows what’s possible when we come together to make education more inclusive for every learner.”Winners:Highest number of fixes per student- 1st Place: College of the Albermarle- 2nd Place: University of Law- 3rd Place: California State University ChicoInstitutions with the highest total number of fixes.- California State University Chico: 29,946 fixes- University of Law: 29,362 fixes- Mapua University: 28,859Fix Your Content Day is a global, 24-hour competition designed to help colleges and universities advance digital accessibility. Using Anthology Ally, participants race to make as many high-quality accessibility improvements as possible, leaving a lasting impact on learners and accelerating cultural shifts toward inclusive learning design. Ally is an award-winning digital content tool that integrates with learning management systems (LMS) to help make digital course content more accessible for all students and instructors. Ally was the Platinum award winner for Accessibility & Captioning Tools in Campus Technology’s 2025 Product of the Year award program.About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what’s possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere.

