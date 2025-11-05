Flushing Out the Truth: Faex Uses AI to Spot Hidden Digestive Issues

Faex Health turns an overlooked daily habit—using the toilet—into preventive healthcare, using AI to analyze stool images and detect digestive issues early.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Daily Routine to Daily InsightGut health plays a central role in overall wellness, yet it’s often ignored until symptoms become severe. Subtle changes in stool appearance can reveal early indicators of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, infections like C. difficile, and nutrient absorption issues. Faex Health ’s technology enables individuals to take a quick, private photo of their stool. Advanced computer vision algorithms then evaluate shape, color, and texture, generating real-time insights that can help catch issues early and guide lifestyle or clinical intervention.“Your toilet has been quietly recording your health story for years,” said Landon Nattrass, CEO of Faex Health. “Our mission is to decode that story with AI, giving people and their doctors the chance to address problems before they spiral into costly and life-threatening conditions.”Beyond the Bathroom: Clinician and Patient BenefitsFaex Health’s Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD) platform integrates seamlessly into clinical workflows. Providers can monitor patients remotely and hopefully in the future bill through Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) codes, ensuring reimbursement while improving outcomes.By shifting gastrointestinal care from reactive to proactive, Faex Health reduces the need for invasive tests and helps avoid unnecessary hospitalizations. For patients, it means peace of mind and more control over their health without labs or specialized hardware.Building the World’s Largest Stool Image DatasetAt the core of Faex Health’s innovation is data. Each anonymized image helps build the largest stool image dataset in the world, fueling both AI model accuracy and groundbreaking research in the gut microbiome, nutrition, and pharmaceuticals.“Our dataset doesn’t just improve our AI,” said Landon Nattrass. “It opens doors to discoveries that could redefine how we understand and treat gut health at scale.”A New Era of Preventive MedicineFaex Health reflects a larger shift in healthcare: moving from late-stage treatment to early detection and prevention. As chronic conditions and GI disorders continue to rise globally, the company’s AI-driven approach offers a low-cost, scalable way to empower patients and providers alike.“With Faex Health, preventive care starts in the most ordinary place, the bathroom,” said Landon Nattrass. “We believe this is the next frontier of healthcare, where everyday moments hold the key to better outcomes and longer, healthier lives.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is an AI-powered digital health company revolutionizing gut health monitoring through stool image analysis. Headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado, Faex Health partners with clinicians, researchers, and insurers to deliver real-time digestive insights, enable Remote Therapeutic Monitoring reimbursement, and advance microbiome science.Media Contact:Landon NattrassFounder & CEO, Faex Healthpress@faexhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.