Faex Health Launches AI-Powered Stool Image Analysis Platform for Preventive Gut Health

Faex Health, is making gut health as easy as snapping a photo.

People already post their meals on Instagram. Why not track what happens after?” — Landon Nattrass - CEO of Faex Health

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , a digital health company focused on preventive care, announced the release of its artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to analyze stool images and deliver real-time insights into digestion, nutrition, and overall gut health.The platform uses advanced computer vision technology to transform a daily routine into a source of actionable health data. Results are provided instantly, without the need for lab kits or delays, positioning stool analysis alongside step counts, sleep monitoring, and glucose tracking as a new frontier in consumer health technology.Turning Taboo Into Data“People already post their meals on social media. Why not track what happens after?” said Landon Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer of Faex Health. “Faex Health is breaking stigma by making gut health data accessible, understandable, and actionable.”The company has also introduced Felix, a digital gut-health assistant that interacts with users in real time. Felix provides personalized recommendations on nutrition, supplementation, exercise, and stress management, integrating multiple aspects of preventive health into a single interface.From Bathroom Breaks to Breakthrough ScienceBehind the user-friendly design is a growing dataset, now the largest stool image database in the world. Each image helps refine the AI and supports broader microbiome research. Faex Health’s platform is also designed for clinical integration, enabling physicians to monitor patients between visits.Meeting a Critical Health NeedGastrointestinal disorders affect more than 70 million Americans, with many individuals seeking medical attention only once symptoms become severe. By reframing stool tracking as preventive care, Faex Health is working to reduce barriers to early intervention and expand the role of digital health tools in population health.“The bathroom has become a front line for preventive healthcare,” added Nattrass. “By transforming a universal daily routine into a meaningful health signal, Faex Health is aligning gut tracking with the broader movement toward proactive, data-driven health management.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is an AI-powered digital health company redefining preventive care through stool image analysis. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, the company partners with consumers, providers, and researchers to unlock real-time digestive health insights, improve patient outcomes, and advance gut microbiome science.Media Contact:Landon NattrassFounder & CEO, Faex Healthpress@faexhealth.com

