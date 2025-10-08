Faex Health Launches C. diff Detection Through AI-Powered Stool Image Analysis

Faex Health, today announced the release of its C. difficile detection feature, making it the first stool-image app to screen for this dangerous infection.

Traditional C. diff testing often misses the critical early window.” — Ryan Ninness - CTO & Co-Founder

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , a fast-growing digital health startup, today announced the release of its C. difficile ( C. diff ) detection feature, making it one of the first AI platforms to screen for this dangerous infection through smartphone-based stool analysis.C. diff is a bacterial infection that affects the colon and can lead to severe diarrhea and life-threatening complications. It currently requires lab-based stool testing and physician diagnosis. Faex Health is changing that. With a simple photo upload of a bowel movement, users receive instant feedback and condition alerts based on proprietary machine learning models, now including early-stage indicators of C. diff.“Our mission is to empower individuals with fast, private, and accessible gut health insights,” said Landon Nattrass, co-founder and CEO of Faex Health. “C. diff infections are rising, particularly in older adults, and time to detection can be the difference between recovery and hospitalization. We are proud to offer a tool that helps close that gap.”Faex Health’s AI model has been trained on thousands of annotated stool images and incorporates over 250 data points to generate insights across more than 40 tracked conditions. Users receive a gut health score (0 to 100), dietary recommendations, and now, actionable alerts for bacterial markers consistent with C. diff.This update comes amid growing adoption of Faex’s app and increasing interest from healthcare providers and researchers focused on microbiome diagnostics and non-invasive early detection tools.“Traditional C. diff testing often misses the critical early window,” said Ryan Ninness, CTO of Faex Health. “By making this capability available through a phone, we are redefining what early detection can look like in digital health.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is a HIPAA-compliant digital health platform that uses AI to analyze stool images for real-time digestive health insights. Built for privacy and convenience, Faex tracks over 40 medical conditions, including C. diff, and delivers personalized guidance using only a smartphone.Media Contact:Landon NattrassCEO, Faex Healthpress@faexhealth.com

