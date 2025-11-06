Minister Blade Nzimande leads delegation to 43rd session of UNESCO general conference, 30 Oct to 13 Nov

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will lead the delegation of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) at the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) General Conference, taking place from 30 October to 13 November 2025 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The UNESCO General Conference, which convenes every two years, brings together ministers, heads of delegation, senior policy makers, and experts from 195 member states, as well as representatives from category II institutes, the United Nations, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Highlighting the importance of the participation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation in this conference, Minister Nzimande indicated that “This is a global forum that provides South Africa with a strategic platform to shape global standards on the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI) and open science, contribute to multilateral frameworks that advance science, innovation, and environmental sustainability, promote South Africa’s initiatives in indigenous knowledge systems, youth engagement in science, and inclusive sport and education and strengthen our country’s visibility and leadership within G20 science and innovation platforms.”

The DSTI delegation, led by Minister Nzimande, will participate in sessions that align with the Department’s areas of competence and mandate starting from 6 November. Engagements will focus on two key UNESCO Commissions, the Social and Human Sciences (SHS) Commission and the Natural Sciences and Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (SC-IOC).

The SHS Commission will address the ethical, social, and policy dimensions of science, technology, and education, including ethics of AI, science policy, inclusive sport, and disability inclusion.

It will be chaired by South Africa’s permanent representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Dr Phil Mjwara.

South Africa’s participation in this commission is undertaken in partnership with the Department of Social Development, the lead department for the SHS Sector.

SC-IOC will focus on science, oceanography, climate, and environmental sustainability. The DSTI will lead South Africa’s participation in this commission, supported by the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

As part of the conference programme, Minister Nzimande has been invited by Dr Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, to participate as a panelist in a high-level side event titled “Trust, transformation, tomorrow: the science we need for 2025.” The session will take place on 10 November 2025, from 13:15 to 14:50.

Through its active participation in the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference, the DSTI reaffirms its commitment to advancing global collaboration and resolving societal challenges through science, technology, and innovation.

