MDC, KC’s Native Pitch, and Deep Roots install 5,600 native plants at Truman Sports Complex ahead of FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In June 2026, visitors from around the world will flock to Kansas City as FIFA World Cup matches come to Missouri. On Tuesday, Nov. 4, almost 100 volunteers got to work preparing for the international event by planting native Missouri plants at the Truman Sports Complex, home of Kansas City Chiefs football and Royals baseball. The perimeter of the complex was seeded with native grasses earlier in the year, and now an additional 5,600 native plants and wildflowers will bloom across 8,700 square feet of land at the site.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) provided funding for this project as part of Kansas City’s Native Pitch, an initiative run by Tim Collins to beautify the city through native plants and show off what makes Missouri special to World Cup attendees. MDC will also provide interpretive signage explaining the initiative to visitors.

“This was an idea to use native plants to present Kansas City to the world during the World Cup," said Collins. "And in turn, we can use the World Cup as a way to showcase what native plants can be as part of the environment and part of landscaping.”

María Landoni, owner of local design studio Sur Landscape Architecture, donated her expertise to design the plant beds and wildflower placement. Deep Roots KC, a local nonprofit, also partnered on the initiative.

“I want to see Kansas City on the screen and make it recognizable, and native plants do just that,” said Cydney Ross, outdoor education manager with Deep Roots KC. “They are also a love letter to our native pollinators. What you plant matters.”

Little bluestem, prairie dropseed, purple coneflower, lanceleaf coreopsis, purple poppy mallow, and black-eyed Susans will bloom brightly come springtime. These native plants are well acclimated to Missouri’s climate, send out sturdy and deep root systems that help the soil, and require less maintenance due to their natural affinity for the area.

“We appreciate the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority for partnering with us, and for our many community partners that came together to make this happen,” said Andy Carmack, a private lands conservationist with MDC. “This is a great opportunity to get more native plants in the city and inspire the public to consider them in their own landscaping.”

For more information on adding native plants to your property, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/native-plants-your-landscape.