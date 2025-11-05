NTRX Develops and Trademarks Proprietary Calculator Which Values Gas Powered Bitcoin Mining Units for Acquisition

Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTC: NTRX today announced the launch of MineMath ™, a proprietary calculator that lets Bitcoin mining developers instantly estimate how much NTRX would pay to acquire their operating bitcoin mining units based on proven performance and the company’s standardized acquisition model.“MineMath™ brings transparency to the mining industry by translating operational data—build cost, revenue, and EBITDA—into clear, real-time purchase estimates,” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex . This tool empowers developers to understand the market value of their units before entering due diligence, bridging the gap between independent builders and institutional capital.The launch supports NTRX’s mission to consolidate cash-flow-positive, natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining operations into a publicly traded portfolio of verified assets.Developers can access MineMath™ at entrex.link/MineMathTo explore acquisition potential and begin partnership discussions, investors are encouraged to follow Entrex at @OfficialNTRX for timely updates.About Entrex:Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.

