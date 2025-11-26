THE TENNESSEAN HOTEL MAKES THE SEASON MAGICAL WITH 30% OFF FLASH SALE FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Black Friday Offer - The Tennessean Hotel

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville gem presenting a blend of bespoke European boutique hotel charm and warm Southern hospitality – invites guests to make holiday wishes come true with an unprecedented 30 percent off best available rates offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The perfect spot for winter celebrations, springtime serenity and every season in between, The Tennessean Hotel Black Friday sale is the ideal time to plan ahead and book a stay at the only AAA Four-Diamond Hotel in Knoxville, most recently lauded as a Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Readers’ Choice Top 25 Hotel in the South.The Tennessean Hotel Black Friday offer details include:• 30% off the best available rates• Booking is available online now through midnight on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025• Stay selections through Dec. 31, 2026*Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist.To book a Black Friday deal at The Tennessean Hotel, visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.*Limited availability for dates and blackout dates apply. Advance booking required. First night deposit + tax is due at the time of booking.

