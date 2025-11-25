Winter Warm-Up at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

Comforting Coastal Getaway Offers Refreshing Respite

STONE HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reeds at Shelter Haven – the beloved Jersey Shore boutique resort beckoning with seaside serenity – invites guests to escape the chill and unwind from the chaos of the season with a Winter Warm-Up getaway. Visitors come in from the cold, visiting Salt Spa for signature toasty treatments designed to create a lovely winter glow. After indulgent spa time and the option of dinner of seasonal flavors at Sax, The Reeds encourages tucking into guest rooms for a "long winter’s nap," with plush robes and slippers alongside warming eye masks and a bottle of red wine delivered at turndown for a snug sleep.Available through March 31, 2026, and starting at $504 per night*, The Reeds at Shelter Haven’s Winter Warm-Up offer includes:• Cozy accommodations with plush robes, slippers and warming eye masks• Hot Cinnamon Tea Welcome at Salt Spa• 80-minute Hot Stone Massage with Scalp Massage and Paraffin Hand & Foot Treatment - designed to indulge winter-weary skin and muscles• Access to warming spaces in Salt Spa - Steam Room and Brine Therapy Lounge• Bold red wine bottle in-room for nightcapBook online at The Reeds at Shelter Haven Winter Warm Up Escape.Proudly honored as a Travel + Leisure World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic for multiple years and repeatedly recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as a Readers’ Choice selection, The Reeds at Shelter Haven exudes coastal elegance along the Jersey Cape. Nestled in the bustling downtown scene of Stone Harbor, the 58-room luxury boutique resort is situated on the bay and just two blocks from the beach, where Beach Butlers await to cater to guests every whim. Distinctively designed guest rooms offer fresh sea breezes and breathtaking sunsets, while the resort's five dining outlets - including the beloved Water Star Grille overlooking the bay - serve up an elevated dining experience from simple to sophisticated. Salt Spa at The Reeds features exotic Turkish Bath treatments and Brine Light therapy among signature services while exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities, boat docking and charters, plunge pool and daily yoga, immerse guests in indulgent, yet familiar comforts to create shoreside memories for generations to come.To warm-up from winter at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, visit www.reedsatshelterhaven.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.*Starting at rate is based upon availability and dependent upon dates of travel. Reservations must be booked 48 hours in advance. Salt Spa is closed on Tuesdays and on certain holidays.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.