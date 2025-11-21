New Orleans’ The Windsor Court Announces Cherished Holiday Traditions

Holiday Tea at The Windsor Court Holidays at The Windsor Court Holidays at The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, comes alive during the holidays with festive offerings including famed, seasonally-themed afternoon tea, picture worthy decorated lobby, a four-course Réveillon celebration and Christmas eve and day menus along with special in-room experiences to make holiday travel incredibly special. Guests may indulge in festive feasts and cozy up with specialty winter cocktails to partake in the timeless traditions, luxurious offerings, and unique expressions of holiday magic.Holiday Magic at The Windsor CourtBoasting majestic décor thoughout the hotel and outlets created by the designers at Dunn and Sonnier, The Windsor Court is home to a 19 ½-foot Norway Spruce Christmas tree with more than 25,000 mini white lights and a classic toy train encircling the base. The property presents ten trees that come from the recovery efforts of Hurricane Helene in the Carolinas, donning more than 3,000 ornaments along with myriad wreaths and over 1,500 feet of gold magnolia garland trimming the lobby and grand stairwell.The Windsor Court introduces The Concierge’s Guide to a Season Well Spent, a curated collection of festive experiences designed to help guests savor the very best of New Orleans during the holidays. From candlelit concerts in St. Louis Cathedral and caroling in Jackson Square to dazzling light displays beneath century-old oaks, the guide highlights the city’s most beloved traditions alongside insider-favorite moments such as jazz riverboat cruises, Preservation Hall holiday performances, and spirited nightcaps at The Polo Club. Guests can also indulge in seasonal flavors through Réveillon dinners, French Market treats, and the hotel’s renowned Holiday Tea at Le Salon. Thoughtfully crafted by the concierge team, the guide serves as a ready-made itinerary for making the season unforgettable.Visitors are invited to make the most of their holiday memories with the hotel’s special Windsor Wishes tree in the lobby. Guests can write their wishes or dreams on one of the hotel’s complimentary ornaments, hang it on the tree, and then snap and post a photo to social media, tagging @TheWindsorCourt with the #WindsorWishes hashtag. The hotel will share and repost their favorites.Le Salon’s Holiday TeaA treasured tradition, British afternoon holiday tea has celebrated for over 25 years during the New Orleans holiday season from Nov. 29 - Dec. 31. Holiday Tea in Le Salon continues to be a community tradition. Serving up to 200 guests per day during this festive time of year, The Windsor Court continues to present their beautiful British experience in Le Salon. The elegant experience includes a selection of 30 of the finest loose-lead variety brews, decadent English tea sandwiches, house-made seasonal scones served with raspberry preserves, Devonshire crème, Lemon Curd & Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, the stand’s top tier holds the coveted sweet treats, Chocolate Covered Strawberry & Truffle, Miniature Cake and Tartlet while a harpist or pianist sets the ambiance.The Polo Club announced its seasonal cocktail menu that presents storied staples and festive sips designed to celebrate the flavors and traditions of New Orleans with the signature Polo Club experience. A few highlights include:• The Polo Cup, a distinctly British beverage with modern elevations, is sure to be a hit with a blend of classic flavors like strawberry, lemon, and mint.• The Cranberry Buck is a refreshing and bright blend of cranberry, spice, and everything nice that’s as crisp as a winter’s day.• The Gingerbread Milk Punch is a decadent nod to holiday nostalgia, with creamy bourbon cocktail layers, warm gingerbread spice with velvety cream, topped with whipped cream and a touch of winter magic.• The Apple Sangaree brings together orchard-fresh apple flavor and spiced red wine for a modern twist on a classic sangaree.Savor the Season in The Grill RoomThe Grill Room showcases prix fixe menus for Thanksgiving, Réveillon, Hanukkah, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All menus are available online - Holiday Menus at The Windsor Court. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable or calling (504) 522-1994.Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025The Grill Room features a curated Thanksgiving lunch and dinner menu priced at $110 per person plus tax and gratuity, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $50. Reservations in advance are strongly encouraged.Réveillon Dinner at The Grill Room - Available all of DecemberTo celebrate a French and Creole tradition from the 1800s, Réveillon, meaning “awakening,” stems from the custom of having a large family dinner following Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. The Réveillon dinner is priced at $80 per person and served all month in December. There is an optional wine pairing available for an additional $50.Christmas Eve – Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025 • Christmas Day – Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025Celebrate the season with a special seasonally crafted dinner menu, offered on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5:30 to 9 pm. An elegant Christmas Day lunch will be served from 11:30 am to 2 pm for $110 per person with an optional additional wine pairing for $50.Hanukkah Dinner Offering – December 14-22, 2025The Grill Room offers guests a delightful Hanukkah Dinner from 5:30 – 9 pm for $80 per person with an optional wine pairing of $54.New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025Guests toast to the beginning of a new year with a dinner experience with an optional wine pairing.Visitors save while enjoying the accommodations and amenities of The Windsor Court. Guests who book their stay Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, 2025 using the booking code, PAPANOEL25, will receive up to 20 percent off the best available rate.To learn more about The Windsor Court during the holidays, visit TheWindsorCourt.com/Holidays or call 800.262.2662, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.