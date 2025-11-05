Governor Ivey Celebrates Major Milestone in Alabama’s Statewide Middle-Mile Fiber Network

CAMDEN – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday joined state and local leaders in Camden to celebrate Alabama’s Statewide Middle-Mile Fiber Network, a transformative infrastructure project that paves the way for access to high-speed internet service across the state.

The Alabama Fiber Network (AFN), in partnership with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), is nearing completion of the 3,500-mile fiber backbone that will expand broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities. While the full project is scheduled to be complete in February 2026, by virtue of additional state grant funding, AFN provides middle-mile service in all of Alabama’s 67 counties as of October 31, 2025.

Today’s event marked the fiber network’s crossing of the Alabama River at the J. Lee Long Bridge on Alabama Highway 29, one of its last major crossings statewide. The Alabama Fiber Network middle mile project represents one of the most significant telecommunications infrastructure projects in state history.

“Since my first day as governor, I have made it a top priority to ensure every Alabamian, no matter their zip code, has access to reliable, high-speed internet service through an internet service provider,” said Governor Ivey. “This middle-mile network represents a once-in-a-generation investment in our state’s future. It will support our hospitals, schools, businesses, families, and it will ensure Alabama remains competitive in the 21st-century economy. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected Alabama.”

By expanding fiber optic connectivity across Alabama, the middle-mile network will enable last-mile internet providers to reach homes and businesses in rural and hard-to-serve areas. The infrastructure will also connect critical community institutions such as public safety agencies, healthcare facilities, schools, libraries and local government offices.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell noted that the project reflects the state’s commitment to strategic investment and partnership.

“The Alabama Middle-Mile Network is an essential building block for our state’s digital future,” said Director Boswell. “By working together with the governor, the Legislature, our electric cooperatives and private partners, we are ensuring that every region — from the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast, to right here in the Black Belt — can participate fully in the opportunities that broadband brings.”

In January 2022, the state of Alabama appropriated $85 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support broadband expansion. Through a competitive grant process administered by ADECA’s Digital Expansion Division, $82.4 million was awarded to the Alabama Fiber Network (AFN) in September 2022 to build out the middle-mile infrastructure.

Alabama Fiber Network CEO Terry Metze praised the collaboration behind the project.

“This is what partnership looks like,” said Metze. “Through the leadership of Governor Ivey, the guidance of ADECA and the hard work of Alabama’s rural electric cooperatives, we are creating a network that will serve as the backbone for connectivity for generations to come. Our goal is simple — to make sure every Alabamian can access world-class internet service, no matter where they live. This network is truly by Alabama for Alabama.”

Local leaders emphasized the life-changing impact broadband connectivity will bring to rural communities. J. Paul Jones Rural Emergency Hospital in Camden CEO/Administrator Jessica McGraw highlighted what the project means for healthcare providers and patients.

“Reliable broadband is no longer optional in healthcare,” said McGraw. “This network will allow us to prevent unnecessary disruption of services, securely share patient information, expand telemedicine and subsequently improve access to specialists — all of which directly improve the quality of care for people here in Wilcox County and beyond.”

Governor Ivey concluded, “Broadband infrastructure is just as essential as roads and bridges. By finishing this project, we’re not just connecting cables; we’re connecting people, communities and opportunity across Alabama.”

Background on the Alabama Middle-Mile Fiber Network:

The Alabama Statewide Middle-Mile Network is a roughly 3,500-mile fiber optic network connecting 64 counties. Additional grant funding has enabled the Alabama Fiber Network’s availability in all 67 counties ahead of schedule as of October 31, 2025.

The middle mile project received $82.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), administered by ADECA through its Digital Expansion Division.

The Alabama Fiber Network (AFN), a collaboration of Alabama’s rural electric cooperatives, is deploying the network.

The network will connect key anchor institutions such as public safety facilities, K-12 schools, libraries, healthcare facilities and government buildings.

By providing critical middle-mile infrastructure, the network will lower costs for internet service providers, accelerate last-mile broadband deployment and enhance economic development statewide.

