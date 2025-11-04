Rogue Labs Debuts Flight Sight by Rogue Aviation for Apple Vision Pro

The Flight Sight interface offers more than pilot training. It’s an immersive experience for everyone. Users can explore hyper-realistic aircraft, interactive training modules, airport guides, and breathtaking aerial footage. Experience hyper-realistic 3D helicopter models with meticulously crafted interiors and exteriors—delivering a truly authentic piloting experience with Flight Sight by Rogue Aviation. Flight Sight leverages advanced spatial computing technology to create highly realistic flight scenarios, enabling pilots and students to develop and refine their skills in a safe, controlled environment.

Built with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Camera and DaVinci Resolve Studio, the new app transforms flight instruction through spatial computing

Flight Sight is what happens when real-world aviation meets spatial computing.” — Matt Barnes, founder and CEO of Rogue United, which owns Rogue Labs.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rogue Labs, the immersive media and spatial app development studio under Rogue United, today announced the official release of Flight Sight™ by Rogue Aviation , now available exclusively on the Apple App Store for Apple Vision Pro.Developed with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive digital film camera and DaVinci Resolve Studio, Flight Sight blends lifelike 3D helicopter models and Apple Immersive Video to deliver a next-generation training tool for helicopter pilots and aviation enthusiasts.“Flight Sight is what happens when real-world aviation meets spatial computing,” said Matt Barnes, founder and CEO of Rogue United, which owns Rogue Labs. “Our team has built a completely new category of flight training, one that merges technical precision with immersive storytelling. It’s more than simulation; it’s an entirely new way to learn and experience flight.”Created in collaboration with Rogue Aviation, an FAA-certified helicopter flight training school at John Wayne Airport and Long Beach Airport in Southern California, Flight Sight places users directly in the pilot’s seat of a Robinson helicopter, guiding them through authentic flight maneuvers, cockpit procedures, and mission-based lessons—all from the safety and comfort of their own homes.Core features include:• High-fidelity 3D 180º Apple Immersive Video training footage captured with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera• Hyper-realistic 3D helicopter models with detailed interiors and exteriors• Flight pattern animations and spatial airport procedure maps for visualizing arrivals and departures• Scalable learning interactions, allowing users to shrink or expand aircraft models for closer studyInteractive startup trainer helps users learn and practice the complete helicopter startup procedure with audio and visual guidance“Our goal for Flight Sight was to create a tool that helps pilots train smarter, safer, and more efficiently,” said Cory Hill, president of Rogue Labs. “The URSA Cine Immersive workflow allowed us to push the limits of realism while maintaining performance and precision in every frame. This is a milestone for how immersive content can serve real-world industries.”The Flight Sight experience also appeals to non-pilots, offering breathtaking aerial perspectives of Southern California’s coastline, mountains, and cityscapes, captured entirely in Apple Immersive Video.“We’re constantly looking for ways to make helicopter training more accessible while improving safety and knowledge retention,” said James Baker, co-owner of Rogue Aviation and chief pilot. “By partnering with Rogue Labs, we’ve delivered an experience that combines technical accuracy with true immersion. The result is something no simulator or classroom can replicate.”Flight Sight by Rogue Aviation is available now in the Apple App Store , compatible with Apple Vision Pro, starting at $9.99.As the first official product release from Rogue Labs, Flight Sight marks the beginning of the company's broader mission to develop next-generation experiences that merge immersive video, spatial computing, and interactive storytelling. With future products already in development, Rogue Labs is focused on transforming how industries—from aviation and education to entertainment and enterprise training—use spatial technology to create deeper engagement, safer learning, and measurable real-world impact.About Rogue LabsBased in Newport Beach, Calif., Rogue Labs is the official incubator for bold ideas, breakthrough technologies, and brand-first innovations across the Rogue United ecosystem. The studio specializes in immersive media and spatial app development, bridging the creative ingenuity of Rogue Creatives with the experience-driven DNA of Rogue Aviation, Rogue Collective, and other Rogue United ventures. Learn more at roguelabs.com About Rogue AviationBased in Southern California at John Wayne Airport and Long Beach Airport, Rogue Aviation is a premier provider of helicopter flight training and aerial experiences. Known for its expert instruction and innovative training methodologies, Rogue Aviation serves student pilots, professionals, and aviation enthusiasts worldwide. Learn more at flyrogue.com.

Flight Sight: The Future of Immersive Helicopter Training and Flight Experiences

