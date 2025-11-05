TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Unveils Next Chapter of Titanic Storytelling in Poznań

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey through history like never before when TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opens in Poznań, Poland, on Nov. 22. A partnership between Experiential Media Group (E/M Group), RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST) and Titanic: Honor & Glory (THG), the Exhibition will feature all-new immersive experiences that reimagine how we connect with Titanic and her legacy.This extraordinary content—which THG developed exclusively for TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition—will transport audiences directly into the heart of the Ship of Dreams. Visitors can experience:•Immersive Gallery – Step into an awe-inspiring visual environment featuring never-before-seen footage in unparalleled quality.•Seated Virtual Reality Experience – Explore the most detailed, accurate, and complete VR tour of Titanic ever created, including areas of the Ship that weren’t previously available for public view.Poznań will take center stage as the world premiere location of this project—a groundbreaking showcase of both historical preservation and experiential storytelling. This is more than an exhibition; it’s a world-first commemoration of Titanic’s enduring legacy through innovation and artistry.“We are proud to unite the authentic artifacts recovered by RMS Titanic Inc. with THG’s most accurate digital recreation of Titanic before her tragic sinking. This collaboration offers an unprecedented opportunity to experience the Ship’s original grandeur and provides vital context for how these artifacts once existed,” said Tomasina Ray, RMST President and Director of Collections. “It reflects RMST’s continued commitment to the accurate and respectful representation of Titanic and her legacy.”“The team at THG strives to authentically bring Titanic back to life digitally through our passionate research and meticulous attention to detail,” said Matthew DeWinkeleer, Manager and Historian at THG. “In our view, RMST is Titanic—one can't get more authentic than being caretakers for genuine artifacts. We're so proud and excited to be working with them to show the world what Titanic was truly like—the actual Ship, actual people, and actual artifacts.”“It's truly an honor to be able to work with our partners at THG to bring some of the latest immersive technologies and spatial storytelling methods to TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition,” added Ben Thompson, CEO of Storyland Locations and board advisor and consultant to E/M Group and RMST. “We’re thrilled that our friends at High Note will be presenting this new content in Europe for the very first time. We look forward to taking fans deeper and further into RMS Titanic Inc.'s rich treasure trove of unique and authentic stories.”"High Note Events is incredibly excited to bring to Poland, for the first time, the very best of what audiences can experience about Titanic’s story, including new, state-of-the-art VR and immersive content, alongside hundreds of original artifacts that have never been seen before in Europe,” said Giedrius Klimašauskas, CEO of High Note Events. “We are immensely proud to be able to make a long-standing agreement with RMS Titanic Inc. and Experiential Media Group to present the original Titanic exhibition across Poland and other locations to come.”TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opens on November 22 at Międzynarodowe Targi Poznańskie, Hall No. 1 ul. Głogowska 18, 60-734 Poznań, Poland. To buy tickets, visit biletinfo.pl.###About RMS Titanic Inc.The mission of RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST) is to preserve the legacy of Titanic’s maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.