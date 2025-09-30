Manic Panic launches Claw Colors, a new line of nail polish

Manic Panic Logo After Midnight® is a deep, navy blue glossy nail polish with electric blue shimmer. This bold blue nail polish delivers a smooth, high-shine finish that feels like city lights bleeding through the night. Designed with a quick-dry, long-lasting formula, th Queen Bitch® is a regal, metallic silver glossy nail polish packed with reflective glitter power. This dazzling silver nail lacquer shines from every angle, leaving nails bold, commanding, and unforgettable.

Manic Panic Claws its way into More Color Chaos with launch of Claw Colors® nail polish

We’ve always said color is power and now it’s got claws. Claw Colors are for anyone who wants to scratch the surface of self-expression and leave a mark! This is beauty with bite!” — Tish & Snooky Bellomo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manic Panic , the first and foremost brand of vivid hair color in the USA, who sparked a vivid hair-color revolution across the globe in 1977, is unleashing its newest rebellion with GLAMNATION™: Claw Colors, a line of "high-voltage" nail polishes that scream self-expression.“We’ve always said color is power and now it’s got claws! Claw Colors are for anyone who wants to scratch the surface of self-expression and leave a mark!” – Tish BellomoClaw Colors are inspired by the iconic hair color shades ."These polishes, join Manic Panic’s existing "Manic-Cure" line of Male Polish, and "are bold, unapologetic, and totally punk." - Tish Bellomo“Claw Colors aren’t just fierce but they’re fearless! 15% of profits go to charity, so every brush of color is a swipe at cruelty and injustice. This is beauty with bite!” – Snooky BellomoEach "glamtastic" color is a tribute to the dye-hard fans who live loud and color louder.The 5 Claw Colors include:• After Midnight™ Color• Purple Haze™ Claw Color• Queen BitchClaw Color• TrampClaw Color• Venus EnvyClaw Color"This isn’t your average mani." - Snooky BellomoClaw Colors are vegan, cruelty-free, and made to last through mosh pits, midnight rituals, and every glam-ghoul moment in between. Whether you are rocking chipped tips or full-on reflective rainbow claws, these shades are your new armor.And who’s behind the madness? None other than Queens of Creative Color Tish & Snooky Bellomo, “The Fairy Godmothers of Punk,” and co-founders of Manic Panic, an independently, minority and woman-owned business. Since 1977, they’ve been turning heads and flipping norms upside down. Tish & Snooky were the first to bring vivid hair-color, chaos, and compassion to the beauty world. Their legacy is loud, proud, and painted in every bottle."Go ahead and paint it black, paint it neon, paint it LOUD, and let your freak flag fly." - Snooky BellomoABOUT MANIC PANICFounded by sisters Tish & Snooky Bellomo, the OG’s of Creative Hair Color, on NYC’s infamous St. Mark’s place in 1977, Manic Panic was the first punk rock fashion boutique in the United States. Their initial line of rainbow-colored hair dyes transformed them into a trendsetting beauty brand that kicked off the vivid hair color and glam cosmetics revolution in the USA. Manic Panic prides itself on being 100% independent, Latina women-founded and owned, Cruelty-Free, Vegan, charitable (a minimum of 15% of annual profits goes to charity) and globally compliant. Their legendary hair color is “Tested on Celebrities not Animals”, and has been sported by celebrities including Cyndi Lauper, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, and independent beauty stores across the globe, as well as online at Amazon and www.manicpanic.com For Press or Media Inquiries, please contact: ManicPress@manicpanic.com

