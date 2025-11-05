Saskatchewan Renews Annual Partnership for Martin Family Initiative to Empower First Nations and Métis Youth

CANADA, November 5 - Released on November 5, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to continue its support for the Martin Family Initiative (MFI), promoting youth entrepreneurship, financial literacy and career development opportunities for First Nations and Métis students in Saskatchewan through the Indigenous Youth Entrepreneurship Program (IYEP).

Launched by MFI in 2007 and formerly known as the Aboriginal Youth Entrepreneurship Program, IYEP empowers First Nations and Métis high school students to explore business opportunities. Through hands-on entrepreneurial experience and interactions with their local Saskatchewan business communities, the program strengthens students' financial literacy, communication skills and post-secondary planning.

"Initiatives like IYEP are about more than just classroom learning, they are about helping students see what's possible," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "When students gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and financial literacy, they build the confidence and skills they need to shape their own futures. That's the kind of impact we are proud to support."

In the 2025-26 school year, the MFI will deliver the program in 16 Saskatchewan schools, helping First Nations and Métis students recognize entrepreneurial opportunities, generate ideas and organize resources to plan successful ventures.

"We are proud to continue working alongside the Government of Saskatchewan in supporting Indigenous youth and educators," Martin Family Initiative CEO Chloe Ferguson said. "Through IYEP, students are building confidence, discovering their potential and developing skills that will serve them throughout their lives. Together, this partnership is strengthening classrooms, communities and the next generation of leaders."

This fiscal year, the Ministry of Education is providing up to $60,000 to support the Martin Family Initiative's delivery of IYEP.

-30-

For more information, contact: