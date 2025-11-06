Alta Towers Advisors Announces Sale of Caliente Water, LLC to Chicago-based Private Equity Group

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Towers Advisors (“Alta”), a boutique investment banking and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Caliente Water, LLC (“Caliente”) to a Chicago-based private equity group. Alta served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Caliente and its founder, Mr. Rick Powell. The transaction closed in Q3 of 2025.Founded in 2017, Caliente has established itself as a trusted provider of plumbing and HVAC services in Central Texas. Known for its reputation for customer loyalty and efficient operations, Caliente has become a leading regional service platform with strong growth potential.Mr. Powell will continue to run the company and expressed his enthusiasm for the next phase: “I am excited to grow Caliente with our new private equity partners. With their industry expertise and resources, we’re well positioned for explosive growth in the San Antonio market while maintaining our culture of quality and service.”Dr. Andrei Duta, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Alta Towers Advisors, commented: “This transaction is representative of parties approaching deals in a collaborative manner and with a commitment to a winning outcome. I am pleased with the execution of our team. Together we delivered a positive outcome for Rick and positioned Caliente and the buyer for a bright future.”The transaction underscores Alta’s commitment to advising founders, owners, and executives in the lower-middle market across multiple industries including business services, manufacturing, tech, media, real estate, construction, and more.Alta Towers Advisors is a boutique investment banking and M&A advisory firm serving entrepreneurs, founders, owners, executives, and investors in the lower-middle market. With a mission that extends beyond profits, Alta commits 10% of its profits to His Little Ones, a nonprofit organization serving orphans and vulnerable children around the world. Learn more at www.hislittleones.org About Caliente Water, LLCCaliente Water, LLC is a Texas-based provider of plumbing and HVAC services. Built on a foundation of quality workmanship, efficiency, and customer loyalty, Caliente serves a growing base of residential and commercial clients in Central Texas. Learn more at www.calienteplumbing.com

