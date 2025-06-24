His Little Ones and Imitatio Christi Announce Strategic Partnership to Serve Orphaned and Vulnerable Children in Romania

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Little Ones, Inc. (HLO), a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to helping orphaned and vulnerable children, and Imitatio Christi (IC), a Christ-centered Romanian nonprofit focused on discipleship and social outreach, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership.Rooted in a shared passion for the Gospel, this partnership brings together resources and expertise to make a positive difference in the lives of children in communities across Romania.“This collaboration is an answer to prayer,” said Dr. Andrei Duta, Founder and Chairman of HLO. “I first met Alex in 2019 and had the honor of collaborating with him when he served as director of ARFO. We’re excited to build on that foundation and support him as he branches out with IC. Together, we can do far more for God’s glory than we could do alone. We believe this partnership will be a light in Romania, especially for children who are too often forgotten.”Apurva Duta, Executive Director and Secretary of the Board of Directors of His Little Ones, added: “This is about Kingdom impact. Our shared heart is to bring hope, healing, and long-term support to children, especially those with disabilities, by providing medical care, therapies, and access to resources that affirm their dignity and unlock their God-given potential. Alex and his team have the integrity and vision to truly make a difference, and we are honored to work alongside them.”Alex Ilie, Founder of Imitatio Christi, reflected: “When we met the HLO team, it felt like divine alignment. We share the same heart—to reflect Christ by caring for the vulnerable. I am especially grateful for Dr. Andrei and Apurva Duta, a Kingdom power couple, who move with grace and in grace, in humility and confidence. Their love for Romania and for the least of these is contagious. I also want to honor the entire HLO Board of Directors for their support, generosity, and vision in launching this collaboration. This partnership gives us the opportunity to amplify our efforts and reach more children with the love of Jesus. It’s all for His glory.”A United MissionTogether, HLO and Imitatio Christi will focus on:• Medical support and therapies for children with disabilities,• Holistic care for orphaned children and those at risk,• Training, discipleship, and encouragement for local caregivers and families,• Creating environments of dignity, love, and opportunity rooted in faith.Dr. Duta summarized that “this partnership is more than a strategic alliance, it’s a unified calling to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Romania. Together, we are serving the least of these for the glory of God and the joy of every child.”Join the MovementTo learn more or support this growing mission, visit www.hislittleones.org or www.imitatiochristi.ro

