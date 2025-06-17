His Little Ones, Inc. Appoints Apurva Duta as Executive Director, Ushering in a New Chapter of Growth and Global Impact

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Little Ones , Inc. (HLO), a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving orphans and vulnerable children around the world, proudly announces the appointment of Apurva Duta as its new Executive Director. A seasoned leader and passionate advocate for justice and faith-driven global impact, Apurva steps into this role with a bold vision, compassionate heart, and a track record of excellence.Her appointment marks a revitalized and energized chapter for the organization as it expands its reach and deepens its mission across Romania, India, and beyond.With a background in business, operations, and social innovation, Apurva is a highly accomplished professional who brings both strategic insight and hands-on leadership. She is also a classically trained pianist who has performed in concerts throughout the U.S., Europe, and India. This rare blend of discipline, creativity, and compassion deeply informs her approach to leadership and service.Under Apurva’s guidance, His Little Ones is already experiencing:A renewed clarity of mission and organizational structureStronger partnerships with local and international teamsIncreased transparency and operational excellenceA deeper focus on medical care, holistic support, and long-term sustainability for the children we serve“Apurva embodies everything we believe in—humility, integrity, and compassion,” said Dr. Andrei Duta, Founder of His Little Ones. “She is the right leader for this moment, and our entire board of directors is confident in the path forward under her leadership.”In just a short time, Apurva has brought renewed momentum and focus to HLO’s mission—delivering measurable progress in a matter of weeks.Apurva resides in Texas with her husband, Andrei, and their two sons. Her leadership is already bearing fruit as HLO prepares for a new season of global impact, donor engagement, and ministry expansion.To learn more about Apurva and the mission of His Little Ones, visit www.hislittleones.org

