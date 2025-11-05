Transformative Growth Launches Equine-Assisted Therapy Program in Oswego for Neurodiverse Clients

TGC launches a new evidence-based equine-assisted therapy program in Oswego, offering licensed clinical care for neurodiverse children and adults.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGC Opens Equine-Assisted Therapy Program in Oswego, IL — Evidence-Based Care for Neurodiverse Kids and Adults Transformative Growth (TGC) is pleased to announce the opening of a new equine-assisted therapy program at its Oswego farm. The program is open to everyone and specializes in supporting people who are neurodiverse, living with ADHD, or experiencing developmental challenges — providing clinical services for children and adults ages 7 and up.TGC’s equine-assisted therapy is clinical, evidence-informed care that uses the relationship with horses to support emotional awareness, regulation, social skills, and measurable therapeutic goals. Sessions are structured and led by licensed mental-health clinicians who are trained and certified in animal- and equine-assisted interventions. Importantly, TGC’s model focuses on ground-based therapeutic exercises and guided reflection (not simply horseback riding), making it a safe, goal-oriented complement to traditional psychotherapy and ABA services.“Working with horses gives clients a powerful mirror for feelings, thinking, and connection,” said Dr. Jessica Swenson, LCPC, Community Psychologist and CEO at TGC. “At our Oswego farm we bring together rigorous clinical training, clear therapeutic goals, and the gentle power of equine relationships so families can see measurable progress — whether the client is seven or seventy.” Dr. Swenson is a licensed psychologist and a member of the clinical team that will lead the program.Insurance, Access, and SafetyTGC is committed to making equine-assisted therapy accessible. Equine therapy at TGC is included as part of treatment; the organization accepts Medicaid, Medicare, most PPO insurances, and offers sliding-scale options so more families can access care. Sessions emphasize safety and therapeutic structure; for example, many TGC sessions take place on the ground to reduce risk while maximizing therapeutic benefit. These services will be available to families and clients in Oswego and surrounding communities as part of TGC’s clinical offerings across the region.3 Tips for Identifying Real Therapy with Horses — (Not Recreational Programs)1. They bill insurance.Therapeutic programs can bill commercial insurance, a typical PPO. Insurance companies are structured to meet clinical standards, include clinical documentation, and use measurable treatment goals. Programs that operate only as recreational activities rarely meet these standards. TGC’s equine program is part of treatment offerings and accepts insurance for evidence-based care.2. Licensed mental-health providers lead the work.Real equine-assisted *therapy* is delivered by licensed clinicians (Master’s or Doctoral degrees in mental health or behavior analysis plus state licensure) who are trained in equine- or animal-assisted interventions. Recreational centers are often staffed by volunteers, riding instructors or farm staff who do not provide psychotherapy. TGC’s sessions are led by licensed, certified mental-health professionals with specific training in equine-assisted therapy.3. There is a conversation about feelings, thoughts, and relationships — not just “ride the horse for fun.”Therapeutic equine work intentionally uses interactions with the horse to explore emotions, behavior, thinking patterns, and relationships. If a program’s primary offering is riding, games, or unsupervised time on horseback, it’s recreational. TGC emphasizes connection, reflection, and therapy goals in relation to the horse rather than riding for entertainment alone.About TGC’s Equine ProgramTGC’s equine-assisted therapy at the Oswego farm is a short-term, goal-focused enhancement to ongoing psychotherapy or ABA, designed to accelerate progress toward measurable goals. Sessions typically take place in a safe, structured environment and are integrated with each client’s broader treatment plan. For families seeking services for neurodiversity, ADHD, or developmental challenges (ages 7+), the program is designed to be accessible and clinically rigorous.For more information, to schedule an intake, or to request a media interview, please contact us!Email: Contact@transformativegrowth.orgPhone: 630-423-6010Website: transformativegrowth.orgMedia: High-resolution photography of the Oswego farm and clinician interviews are available on request.— END —

