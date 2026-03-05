Top 5 Reasons Real Estate Brokers Are Franchising with Realty ONE Group Philippines

Realty ONE Group Philippines Broker-Owners Why Franchise with Realty ONE Group Philippines

Why more Filipino real estate brokers are choosing Realty ONE Group Philippines for scalable growth, global credibility, and long-term success.

Franchising with a global brand gave us immediate credibility and structure. It allowed us to focus on growing our people and serving our community.” — Irene Peralta, Broker-Owner, Realty ONE Group ICP

TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Philippine real estate industry continues to evolve, more licensed brokers are rethinking traditional brokerage ownership and turning to franchising as a smarter, more scalable path to growth. Among the brands gaining strong momentum nationwide is Realty ONE Group Philippines, part of one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world.With its modern UNBrokeragemodel, global presence, and people-first approach, Realty ONE Group is attracting entrepreneurial brokers who want to build sustainable businesses without starting from scratch. Here are the top five reasons more Filipino brokers are choosing to franchise with Realty ONE Group Philippines.1. A Proven Global Model with Local ExecutionRealty ONE Group operates in more than 27 countries with 485 offices worldwide, offering brokers a globally tested framework that is adapted for local markets. Franchisees benefit from established systems, brand credibility, and international best practices while retaining operational relevance in their own territories.“Franchising with a global brand gave us immediate credibility and structure,” said Irene Peralta , Broker Owner of Realty ONE Group ICP in Davao City. “It allowed us to focus on growing our people and serving our community instead of building everything from the ground up.”2. A Business Model That Attracts and Retains Top Brokers and AgentsOne of the strongest drivers behind franchise growth is Realty ONE Group’s flexible commission structure for broker managers and non-owner broker teams. This modern approach has proven effective in recruiting high-performing professionals and retaining talent in competitive markets.“Our ability to attract quality agents accelerated the moment we aligned with Realty ONE Group,” said Joben Hernandez , Broker Co-owner of Realty ONE Group Upgrade. “The model resonates with professionals who want transparency, fairness, and real support.”3. Built-In Training, Coaching, and Leadership DevelopmentFranchise owners gain access to Realty ONE Group’s education and coaching platforms, designed to support brokers, managers, and agents at every stage of growth. This includes leadership development, operational guidance, and continuous learning resources that help offices scale responsibly.4. Strong Brand Identity and Marketing SupportRealty ONE Group’s distinctive black-and-gold branding and modern market positioning help franchise offices stand out instantly. Combined with centralized marketing resources and brand-aligned tools, brokers are able to launch and grow with confidence in their local markets.“The brand presence alone opens doors,” added Hernandez. “It gives us a professional edge and a clear identity that agents and clients recognize.”5. A Collaborative Culture That Supports Long-Term GrowthBeyond systems and branding, many brokers point to Realty ONE Group’s culture, known internally as COOLTURE, as a key differentiator. Franchisees join a collaborative network of business owners who share insights, strategies, and support across regions.Expansion Across the Philippines ContinuesSince awarding its first franchise in Bonifacio Global City, Realty ONE Group Upgrade, and its second in Baguio City, Realty ONE Group Mart Pro, last year, Realty ONE Group Philippines has continued to expand its footprint. In February 2026, the brand awarded and officially opened its newest office in Davao City, Realty ONE Group ICP, led by Broker-Owner Irene Peralta. With growing interest from entrepreneurial brokers nationwide, the momentum signals increasing demand for a modern, scalable brokerage model across the country.The brand is now gearing up to open new offices in Makati City with Realty ONE Group Preferred, led by Broker-Owner Vivian Bunales , by early 2026, with Bacolod City soon to follow. These openings form part of a broader national strategy to expand into 30 or more high-growth areas over the next few years.Franchise brokers interested in learning more about opportunities in their city may visit:About Realty ONE Group PhilippinesRealty ONE Group Philippines is the official master franchise of Realty ONE Group, one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in the world. With more than 20,000 professionals in over 450 offices across 27 countries, the brand is known for its bold black-and-gold identity, innovative business model, and commitment to empowering broker-owners and agents to thrive.Learn more at www.realtyonegroup.ph/about

