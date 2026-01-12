Realty ONE Group Philippines Launches ‘Primetime Philippines’ with Powerful Debut Session on Video Marketing

Realty ONE Group launches Primetime Philippines Realty ONE Group Coach Scott Bergmann

New speaker series gives accredited real estate professionals access to international coaching, tools, and insights

Attention is currency. The more clearly and consistently you show up on video, the faster trust is built.” — Scott Bergmann

TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Philippines proudly launched Primetime Philippines this January — a monthly speaker series designed to inspire, equip, and empower real estate professionals across the country. The first session, held on January 5, 2026, featured internationally recognized coach and Broker Owner Scott Bergmann, who delivered a dynamic session on the power of video marketing in modern real estate.Held live via Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube, the inaugural session attracted attendees from Realty ONE Group offices and franchise locations across the Philippines — including Bonifacio Global City, Baguio, and the soon-to-open Makati and Davao offices.“Primetime Philippines is our way of bringing world-class coaching directly to our local network,” said Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner of Realty ONE Group Philippines. “From experienced leaders to new agents, this series is about giving everyONE in our ONE family the tools to grow — personally and professionally.”A Powerful Start with Real-World TacticsLed by Scott Bergmann — Broker Owner of Realty ONE Group Authentic and a Certified Business Coach — the opening session focused on video marketing strategies for real estate success in 2026.Participants learned how to:- Build trust and stand out with video content- Use AI and personas to create relevant content- Overcome camera shyness and start with simple formats- Use short-form video to generate leads and build brand visibilityOne standout insight from the session:“Attention is currency. The quicker you earn it through video, the faster you build trust,” said Scott.The interactive session also included real-world examples, editing tool tips, and advice on creating content without complex equipment — reinforcing the idea that authenticity beats perfection.A New Learning Platform for EveryONEPrimetime Philippines is exclusive to Realty ONE Group’s accredited broker-owners, non-broker owners, and agents, and is part of the brand’s larger push to foster a culture of continuous learning across its growing network in the country.Each month, Primetime Philippines will feature top voices from Realty ONE Group’s international leadership and coaching community as well as top local mentors in the country — delivering insights on marketing, branding, business planning, leadership, and more.Upcoming topics will include:- How to Build a Personal Brand That Attracts Clients- Business Planning for Real Estate Professionals- Lead Generation Strategies that Convert“This session reminded us why coaching matters,” said Junn Rey Palma, Franchise Development Executive at Realty ONE Group Philippines. “Agents walked away not only informed — but inspired to take action.”Interested in Joining the ONE Community?Realty ONE Group is expanding rapidly in the Philippines. If you're an accredited real estate professional looking to grow your career, or a broker exploring franchise ownership opportunities, connect with us today.🔗 Learn more or get in touch: www.realtyonegroup.ph/contact-us About Realty ONE Group PhilippinesRealty ONE Group Philippines is the official master franchise of Realty ONE Group, one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in the world. With over 20,000 professionals in 450+ offices across 27+ countries, the company is known for its bold black-and-gold branding, COOLTURE™, and people-first systems that help everyONE thrive.Visit www.realtyonegroup.ph to explore opportunities.

How Real Estate Agents Can Win with Video in 2026 | Primetime Philippines Episode 1 | Jan 05, 2026

