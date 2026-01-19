Realty ONE Group Philippines Steps Boldly Into 2026, Optimistic About Real Estate’s Future and Industry Growth

Realty ONE Group Philippines Realty ONE Group Franchise Broker Owners Realty ONE Group Accredited Agents Realty ONE Group Philippines to expand in Makati and Davao City soon.

With new franchises, expanded coaching, and stronger agent tools, Realty ONE Group Philippines begins 2026 with confidence and nationwide momentum.

We’re entering 2026 with strong momentum and a clear vision. Our community is growing, our systems are working, and our people are thriving nationwide.” — Kerwin Kho, Co-Owner, Realty ONE Group Upgrade

TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new year begins, Realty ONE Group Philippines is looking ahead with clarity, confidence, and conviction. With multiple new franchise launches, a growing network of empowered agents, and the upcoming rollout of new learning and marketing tools, leaders within the company say 2026 is already shaping up to be a landmark year for real estate professionals in the country.“We’re more excited than ever about what’s ahead for our broker-owners, non-broker owners, and agents,” said Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner of Realty ONE Group Philippines. “We’ve seen that with the right systems, people are thriving — even in times when others hesitate. That’s what makes this model different.”2025 Momentum Sets the Stage for 2026 GrowthRealty ONE Group Philippines expanded quickly in 2025, awarding its first franchises in Bonifacio Global City (Realty ONE Group Upgrade) and Baguio City (Realty ONE Group Mart Pro). New locations in Realty ONE Group Preferred in Makati and Realty ONE Group ICP in Davao are set to launch early this year — with more on the horizon.These expansions reflect the growing demand for a smarter, more agent-centric model in Philippine real estate — one that blends 100% commission with full support, brand power, and tech-backed systems.Broker-Owners and Agents See a Clearer Path Forward“As we continue to grow, we’re seeing agents build their careers with confidence — and broker-owners scale businesses they once only dreamed of,” said Charlotte Marcelo, Co-Founder of Realty ONE Group Upgrade. “That’s why we’re optimistic. We’ve seen what’s possible.”Jose Taming, Owner of Realty ONE Group Mart Pro, echoed the sentiment:“We’re empowering our people with world-class systems and a community that cares. This isn’t just business — it’s legacy-building. And in 2026, more professionals will get to be part of that.”A Future-Ready Platform for a New EraAs part of its national strategy, Realty ONE Group Philippines will continue rolling out key initiatives in 2026, including:- New office openings in key cities- Enhanced ONE University content for the Philippine market- Continued Primetime Philippines sessions and coaching events- Stronger marketing platforms and agent branding tools“These aren’t just tools — they’re launchpads,” added Spearman. “Everything we provide is designed to help our people build wealth, impact communities, and love what they do.”Realty ONE Group Philippines invites accredited professionals and licensed broker-owners to explore how this momentum can benefit their careers and businesses in 2026 and beyond.Learn more at www.realtyonegroup.ph

