Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Roman Ashmyan, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Shoulder, Elbow and Knee Surgery

Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Roman Ashmyan, Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee Surgery and Sports Medicine

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Roman I. Ashmyan, DO, to its distinguished team of orthopedic specialists. Dr. Ashmyan brings exceptional expertise in shoulder replacement surgery and arthroscopic procedures of the shoulder, elbow, and knee, as well as advanced care in sports medicine . His skillset helps patients restore strength, mobility, and confidence through both innovative surgical solutions and personalized treatment plans.Originally from Queens, New York, Dr. Ashmyan earned his medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, NY. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the Hughston Clinic in Phenix City, Alabama, and went on to pursue a Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, one of the nation’s leading centers for upper extremity surgery.With a passion for excellence and compassion in patient care, Dr. Ashmyan has served on medical missions in India and Ecuador, performing orthopedic surgeries for underserved communities. He has also provided athletic coverage at every level — from high school and collegiate sports to professional teams, including football, hockey, and boxing.Areas of Expertise• Shoulder Replacement Surgery• Arthroscopic Shoulder, Elbow & Knee Surgery• Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care• ACL and Meniscus Injuries• Sports and Overuse Injuries• Tendinitis and ArthritisFluent in English and Russian, Dr. Ashmyan is dedicated to making every patient’s journey back to motion a positive and empowering experience. His professional affiliations include the American Shoulder and Elbow Society, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, and the Arthroscopy Association of North America, among others.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Ashmyan continues to advance the field of orthopedics through research, publications, and invited lectures on shoulder biomechanics, surgical techniques, and sports injury prevention. His scholarly work has been featured in JSES International and JBJS Essential Surgical Techniques.“Dr. Ashmyan’s combination of advanced training, global service, and patient-centered philosophy perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver comprehensive and compassionate orthopedic care,” said Dr. John Cho, M.D. Medical Director at Alliance Orthopedics. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”Patients often describe Dr. Ashmyan as approachable, thorough, and genuinely invested in their recovery. His philosophy is simple: help people return to what they love most, whether that’s sports, family activities, or everyday movement without pain.When he’s not in the operating room, Dr. Ashmyan enjoys physical fitness, serving his community, and spending time with his wife and three children.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is New Jersey’s leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with eight locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and its comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com.LINKS:Dr. Roman Ashmyan:Alliance Orthopedics: https://allianceortho.com/

