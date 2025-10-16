Alliance Orthopedics Celebrates World Spine Day with Commitment to Movement and Modern Spine Care

Featuring Expert Insight from Alliance Orthopedics' Dr. Shalin Patel and Dr. Vishal Khatri

NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world observes World Spine Day Alliance Orthopedics joins the movement to raise awareness about spinal health and the power of movement. This year’s theme, Move Your Spine, aligns perfectly with the Alliance Orthopedics mission: to help every patient move better, feel better, and live better everyday through innovative, compassionate, and multidisciplinary care.At Alliance Orthopedics, spine care is not just about relieving pain; it is about restoring confidence, mobility, and the freedom to live life fully. Two physicians leading that charge are Dr. Shalin Patel and Dr. Vishal Khatri, who combine next generation technology with human centered medicine to shape the future of spine care.“Your spine is the foundation of every movement you make,” said Dr. Shalin Patel, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Alliance Orthopedics. “Unfortunately, most people do not think about it until it starts hurting. But proactive care, including strengthening, stretching, and protecting the spine, can prevent years of pain and limitations before they ever start.”Dr. Patel specializes in minimally invasive spine procedures, including revision spine surgery for patients whose previous surgeries did not bring lasting relief. His lateral approach reduces muscle disruption, lowers risk, and accelerates recovery, allowing patients to return to life faster and stronger.He shared a recent story that highlights what modern spine care can achieve.“We recently treated a woman who had undergone a difficult spinal fusion years ago,” Dr. Patel explained. “Her first experience involved a week-long hospital stay and a painful recovery. This time, with a minimally invasive two-level fusion, she went home the next day. Her recovery was smoother, her pain was lower, and her confidence was restored. That is the difference precision and care can make.”Patients who once viewed spine surgery with fear are now discovering that technology and technique have rewritten the recovery story. For Dr. Patel, the goal is simple: replace anxiety with assurance and pain with progress.Dr. Vishal Khatri, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Alliance Orthopedics, expands on that vision through his robotic assisted surgical approach, which brings exceptional precision and personalization to spinal procedures.“Robotic guidance allows us to plan every move with sub millimeter accuracy,” said Dr. Khatri. “It is like GPS for the spine. The technology enhances what we can see and do in real time, ensuring safer, more consistent outcomes with smaller incisions and faster recovery.”Dr. Khatri believes that innovation must always be grounded in empathy and education. His patients are empowered to understand every step of their treatment, from preparation to recovery, so that they know exactly what is happening, why it matters, and how it connects to their goals outside the clinic.“Spine care is about giving people the confidence to move, work, play, and live again without fear,” he added. “Robotic assistance gives us unmatched precision, but it is the human connection that transforms results into recovery.”Together, Dr. Patel and Dr. Khatri represent the evolution of modern spine medicine. Their complementary approaches, one focused on minimally invasive revision surgery and the other on robotic assisted precision, reflect a shared belief that innovation should always serve the patient first.Alliance Orthopedics encourages everyone to celebrate World Spine Day by taking one simple step: move your spine. Stand taller. Stretch often. Strengthen your core. Every movement, no matter how small, is a step toward resilience.Because when your spine moves well, your life does too. And when you keep moving forward, you become Better Everyday.LINKS:Dr. Vishal Khatri: https://allianceortho.com/provider/vishal-khatri-mdorthopedic-spine-surgeon/ Dr. Shalin Patel: https://allianceortho.com/provider/shalin-patel-md-board-certified-orthopedic-spine-surgeon-complex-minimally-invasive-spine-surgery/ Alliance Orthopedics: https://allianceortho.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.